Derry Death Notices - Friday, 17th December, 2021

KITSON, Gwendoline - 16th December 2021 - (peacefully) at her home in Manning Way, Brigade. Loving daughter of the late Alexander and Rebecca, dearly loved sister of Lexie, Ernest and James, much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral service will take place tomorrow (Saturday) in Clooney Hall Methodist Church at 12.30pm followed by burial in the city cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Clooney Hall Methodist Church c/o Mr Jim Duff, 2B Station Road, Eglinton, Londonderry, BT47 3PR. Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors.

McCLOSKEY, Kathleen - 15th December 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, loving daughter of the late Sarah and John, dear sister of Late Willie, Isaac, John Joe and Margaret, and much loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Late of 46 Kildoag Road, Killaloo, Co Derry. RIP. Kathleen will repose at her late residence until removal to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for 11.00am Requiem Mass today (Friday), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcn.tv/camera/St Patrick's Church, Claudy. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Please note, in the interest of everyone's safety, the wake is very strictly private, for immediate family only.

McDOWELL (née Long), Isolbel - 15th December 2021 - beloved wife of the late Willie, 92 Ballyarnett Road, Belmont, loving mother of Paul, cherished mother-in-law of Majella, devoted grandmother of Laurie-Lee and dear sister of Maureen and the late Billy, Jim, Kathleen, Eddie, Sadie and Dessie. Sadly house strictly private please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her son's home, 7 Gleneagles, tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.25am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Stroke Unit), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

QUINN (nee O’Loan) (Maghera), Ann - 15th December 2021 - beloved wife of the late Edward and loving mother of Joan, Christine, Gerard, Martin, Vincent, Kevin, Patricia, Fiona and the late Stephen, dear sister of Irene O’Hagan, Patricia Donnelly, Beatrice Bradley. Funeral from her daughter Fiona’s home, 38 Curran Road, Castledawson today (Friday) at 12.00noon for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in Church of our Lady of the Assumption, via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. Patrick Glen. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

QUINN (nee McGurk), Bernadette (Bernie) (The Loup) - 16th December 2021 - 66 Ashgrove Park Magherafelt, beloved mother of Lauren, daughter of the late Gretta and Joe and dear sister of Maura, Patsy and Colm. Bernie’s remains will arrive at Church of St Patrick, The Loup today (Friday) at 4.00pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.00pm and can be viewed via webcam at St Patrick's Church, The Loup Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming The Loup. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughter, Lauren’s partner Jamie, sister, brothers and extended family circle. House strictly private, The funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

SCOTT (née Greer), Angela – 15th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at Belfast City Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Ian, Drumrainey House, 1 Grange Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Andrew, Victoria and Danielle, dear mother-in-law of Kirsty, Aidy and Tommy, loving daughter of May and the late Harold and dearest sister of Yvonne and her husband Uel and Helen. House private, but family and close friends welcome at Angela’s home. Funeral from her home on Sunday, 19th December at 1.30pm, for service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt at 2.15pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for St. Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her son, daughters, mum, sisters and the entire family circle.

THOMPSON, Esmond - 16th December 2021 - (peacefully) at his home, 14 Brown Drive, Maghera, (in his 93rd year), devoted husband of Daphne, loving father of Michael, Susan, Kathryn, Claire, Frances, Miles, Sara and Mary, a dear father-in-law and a cherished grandfather and great grandfather. House private. Funeral from his home on Sunday, 19th December at 1.45pm (travelling via the Coleraine Road and Main Street) to St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera for service at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.