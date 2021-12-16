Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 16th December, 2021

CLARKE (née McCullagh), Mary - 14th December 2021 - (Ballerin and formerly Loughmacrory, Omagh) - (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, dearly beloved wife of Peter and much-loved mother of Patrick, Méadbh, Úna and Peter, precious daughter of Kathleen and the late Pat, cherished sister of Pauline (McElroy), Geraldine (McSorley), Martin, Patrick, Michael and Dympna (McClean), sister-in-law of Francis, Brian, Sheila, Mary and John. Funeral from her late residence, 16 Maybuoy Road, tomorrow (Friday) at approx. 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). The family are abiding by government guidelines. Funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church. St. Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her mother-in-law Claire and entire Clarke and McCullagh family circle.

DUFFIN (née Cassidy), Bridget - 15th December 2021 - (Ballyscullion), (peacefully) at home surrounded by all her loving family Bridget R.I.P. (aged 91) wife of the late Johnny, beloved mother of Seamus, Paddy, Sean, Mary, Kathleen, Danny, Terence, Ann Mairead, Susan, Stephen and Sharon and a loving granny, great granny and great great granny. Sister of the late Paddy, Jimmy, Annie, Mary Lizzie, Kathleen, John, Sarah, Danny and Josie. Funeral from her late residence, 34 Ballyscullion Road, tomorrow (Friday) at approx. 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballyscullion. Interment afterwards in Ballyscullion Cemetery. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. The Rosary and prayers will be recited from St. Mary’s Church, Bellaghy each evening of the wake at 7.30pm and can be viewed via the parish webcam. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for Her. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

HARLEY, Eilish (née McGilloway) - 15th December 2021 - (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Pat and loving mother of Denis, May, Patricia, Paul, Seanna, Martina, Raymond and the late Neil. Devoted sister of Vonnie, Neil, Robert and the late Denis, Willie and Patsy. A loving grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law and a dear aunt and loyal friend. Funeral from her home 66 Shepherds Glen tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am to St. Columb's, Chapel Road, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment immediately afterwards in Ardmore Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

McELENEY, Tony - 14th December 2021 - (suddenly) at home, loving Father of Thomas and dear son of the late Michael and Nancy, dear brother of Michael, Thomas, Eddie, Linda, Ann, Mark and the late Julie. Funeral arrangements later.

McLAUGHLIN, Vincent - 14th December 2021 - (suddenly) at home 8 Glenbeg Walk, Limavady, beloved husband of Anna, loving father of Barney, Sonya and the late Gregory R.I.P. Devoted Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Loving brother of Lawrence, Joan, Ken and the late Rosemary, Francis, Margaret, Tony and Bernadette R.I.P. His remains will leave his late residence tomorrow (Friday) at 9.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass at St. Marys Church. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the N.I Ambulance Service (NIAS) c/o O'Brien & McGrotty Funeral Directors, 16 Glenside Brae, Limavady, Co.Derry, BT490RY. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Please adhere to all current government guidelines and social distancing measures. St.Pio pray for him.

McNALLY, Margaret - 14th December 2021 - (Mull Park Portglenone and formerly Greenlough) - (peacefully) at hospital, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Alice, much loved sister of Bridie (Kendrick) and the late Henry, James, Willie John, Mary, Alice and Joe and sister in law of Giff. Margaret is reposing in the South Derry Funeral Home 43 Glenone Road, Clady (Corner). Visitors are welcome to call and pay their respects today (Friday) from 5.00pm until 6.45pm, whereby her remains will then be removed to St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Clady. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 18th December at 10.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Greenlough. Requiem Mass will be broadcast live via the church webcam: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunketts-greenlough. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic numbers will be limited both within the Funeral Home and the Church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

McNEE (Parke), Linda Margaret - 14th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Knightsbridge), beloved wife of John and mother of Matthew and Philip, step-mum of Sarah and mother-in-law of Linda, Lyndsay and Joel. A devoted grandmother of Jamie, Scarlett, Noah, James and Henry. Beloved sister of Penny, Alan and the late Mandy. House Private. A Funeral Service will take place at her brother Alan’s home in Clearwater tomorrow (Friday) at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu of flowers to ICU Altnagelvin Hospital (Cheques made payable to WH&SCT), Glenshane Road, Londonderry BT47 6SB. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors.

O'DOHERTY, Declan - 15th December 2021 - beloved husband of Phyllis, 12 Friel Close, Ballymagroarty, loving father of Charmaine, Declan and Seán, much loved grandfather of Reece, Alec and Niya and dear brother of Patrick, Gemma, Karen, Kevin and Andy. Funeral from his home on Friday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

SCOTT (née Greer), Angela - 15th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Belfast City Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Ian, Drumrainey House, 1 Grange Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Andrew, Victoria and Danielle, dear mother-in-law of Kirsty, Aidy and Tommy, loving daughter of May and the late Harold and dearest sister of Yvonne and her husband Uel and Helen. House private, but family and close friends welcome at Angela’s home. Funeral arrangements later. Always loved and remembered by her son, daughters, mum, sisters and the entire family circle.