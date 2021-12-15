Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 15th December, 2021

KYLE, Rosemarie - 12th December 2021 - (suddenly) at her late home, 5 Beallachmor Upper, devoted mother of Dylan and Shane, precious daughter of the late Johnny and May, loving sister of John, Thomas, Georgie, Christopher, Tina and the late Dennis and Joseph, deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Rosemarie’s remains will be reposing at her late home 5 Beallachmor Upper from approx 6:45pm this evening, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 16th of December at 10.20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Columba's Church Longtower, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Rosemarie’s funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam. St. Columba Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede for Her. All enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors.

McCLEAN, Matilda Lees (Hilary) - 14th December 2021 - (peacefully) at her home Dunhugh Manor, dearly beloved wife of the late John, a loving mother of John, Richard, Andrew and Mark, much loved mother in law to Sarah, Asrun and Wendy, loving sister of Edna and a devoted grandmother of John, Fergus, Rheanna and Ethan. A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, 21st December, 2021 at 12.00noon in Glendermott Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Save The Children Fund, Popper House, 15 Richmond Park, Belfast BT10 0HB. House private. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors.

MCLEAN, William (Willie) - 14th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Corkhill Care Centre, dearly loved and devoted husband of Maureen, formerly of 16 Rectory Road, Tobermore, much loved father of Judith, Ryan and Lynne, a dear father-in-law of David and Melvyn, cherished granda of Jack, Jessica, Scott, Levi and Cole and a dear brother of Anna and the late Sadie, Tillie, Margaret, Baby Mary, Sammy, Bobbie, Sandy, Davy, Jim and Tommy. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore this evening (Wednesday, 15th December) from 7.30pm - 9.00pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home tomorrow (Thursday) at 2.15pm to Kilcronaghan Parish Church for service at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society (NI), payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

McCLINTOCK, Eugene - 13th December 2021 - devoted husband of Pat, 34 Hatmore Park, loving father of Genevieve, John, Maurice and Gatha, father-in-law of Liza, Eamon, John and Andrea, much loved grandfather of Caitlin, Eloise, Alexandra and Alannah and dear brother of Billy, Lily, Bernie, Paul, Kay, Ursula and the late Frances, Anna, Teresa and Fr. John. Please adhere to Coronavirus guidelines when attending the family home. Family only time from 10.00pm to 10.00am please. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MARTIN (née Dunne), Majella - 14th December 2021 - at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of Robbie, loving mum of Dean, Kevin, Gary, Kyle and Nikita, beloved grandmother to Noah, Ava and Jack, as well as a much loved sister, and friend to many. Funeral from her home, 14 Messines Park, Pennyburn on Friday, 17th December, 2021 at 11.50am to St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn. Majella will be so deeply missed by all of her loving family and everyone that knew her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

MOORE, Raymond James - 13th December 2021 - (suddenly), much loved husband of the late Minda, 3 Cloneen Drive, Moneymore, dearly loved father of Glenn and Clive, a loving step-father of Tracy, Julie and the late Cathy, a dear father-in-law, devoted grandfather of Gary, Adam, Lauren, Joanna, Chloe, Amy and Ella and dearest brother of Ronnie, Joy and Ivor. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore this afternoon, (Wednesday, 15th December 15th) from 4.00pm - 6.00pm. Funeral Service in Second Moneymore Presbyterian Church (Circular Road) tomorrow (Thursday) at 12.00noon, followed by burial in First Moneymore Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

