Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 14th December, 2021

FERGUSON, William Adrian (Adie) - 9th December 2021 - (suddenly) at his home 15, Primity Park, Newbuildings, much loved son of Jean and the late Samuel (Sammy), devoted partner of the late Joan, loving father of Paul, David and Kirsty, dearest father-in-law of Louise and Dawn, an adored granda, a dear brother of Hilary, Wendy and the late Trudy. House Private. A Service of Thanksgiving for his life will take place at his late home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12noon, followed by burial in Fahan Church of Ireland Churchyard (arriving approximately at 1.45pm). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Magheramason Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Leslie Hamilton, 12 Keery Park, Magheramason, Co. Tyrone BT47 2TD. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

HARKIN (Toomebridge), Charlie - 13th December 2021 - beloved husband of Rosemary and loving father of Sean, Sinead, Brenda, Charlene, grandfather of Emily, Cillian, Fianna and Hudson. Dear brother of Lily, Bernie and the late Patsy, Bridie, Maureen, Johnny. Funeral from his home 3 Trea Gardens tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Oliver Plunkett, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Moneyglass. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, daughter in law Lesley, sons in law Gregory and Ryan, grandchildren, sisters and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, Immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

HEGARTY, Daniel - 11th December 2021 - beloved partner of Aideen, loving father of Rian and Sophie, dear son of Michelle and Danny, brother of Sara-Jane and Cherish, grandson of Margaret and John Hegarty and Betty and Gerry Nixon and a much loved uncle, cousin, nephew and friend. Funeral his mother’s home, 9 Elagh Road, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.20am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KYLE, Rosemarie - 12th December 2021 - (suddenly) at her late home, late of 5 Beallachmor Upper, devoted mother of Dylan and Shane, precious daughter of the late Johnny and May, loving sister of John, Thomas, Georgie, Christopher, Tina and the late Dennis and Joseph. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later. St. Columba Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede for Her.

LAIRD, Christine Alexandra Perry - 11th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Brooklands, Northland Road, Londonderry (formerly of Deepark), dear sister of the late William and David. Lovingly remembered by the family circle. Funeral private. Family flowers only (all enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors).

O'KANE, Noeleen - 12th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, in the loving care of her family, partner Bill and friend (late of 43 Glenbank Road, Ardnashee College and UNISON), beloved daughter of Billy and the late Mary, a dear and loving sister of Clare, Michael, Katherine and Orla, loving aunt to Sarah, Ciara, Liam, Katie, Emma and Clara. Funeral leaving her home, 5 Lios Na Greine, Burnfoot tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.20am to St. Aengus' Church Burt, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry. House private from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

RYDER, Reverend Fr John (J.J) - 12th December 2021 - (peacefully) in the loving care of Foyle Hospice, former teacher at St Columb’s College, Derry, CC Malin, Co Donegal, PP Greencastle, Co Tyrone and Pastor Emeritus in Holy Family, Ballymagroarty, Derry, predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret, and his brothers Aidan and Dermot; deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Newport) and Sr Margaret Mary OP (Mairead), his sisters-in-law Eilish and Marie, nephews John and Peter Newport, John and Dermot Ryder, nieces Margaret Newport, Sarah, Kate, Aoife and Niamh Ryder, his grandnephews and grandnieces, his many cousins and friends, and by Bishop Donal McKeown and the priests of the Diocese of Derry. Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon today (Tuesday) in Holy Family, Ballymagroarty, followed by burial at Sacred Heart Church, Muff, Co Donegal. Requiem Mass can be followed on the Holy Family webcam. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Donations, if wished, to Foyle Hospice.

SCULLION (née Letters) (Bellaghy), Sharon - 12th December 2021 - (peacefully) after a short illness, beloved wife of Martin, loving mother of Colleen, Martina, Tony, Claire and Lucy and devoted granny of Cherie, Chloe, Oisín, Daithí, Ayda, Ronnie and Jack. Funeral from her late residence, 23B Tamlaghtduff Park, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bellaghy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam). Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. The Rosary and prayers will be recited from St. Mary’s Church, Bellaghy each evening of the wake at 7.30pm and can be viewed via the parish webcam. St. Anthony & St. Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters and entire Scullion & Letters family circle. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.