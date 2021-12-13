Search

13 Dec 2021

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 13th December, 2021

Obituaries

DOYLE, Lawrence - 12th December 2021 - (peacefully) at his home, 44 Dunmore Gardens (formerly of Rosemount), beloved husband of Theresa, loving father of Emmett, Conor, Orlaigh, Naoimh, Ursula and Niall, a devoted grandfather, dear son of the late Mickey and Margaret, a dear and loving brother of Mary, Michael, Damien, Bernadette and Rita and a loving uncle and father-in-law. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, 15th December, at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

 

HAMILTON, Margaret Josephine - 12th December 2021 - (peacefully) in Daleview Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family in her 96th year, daughter of the late David (Elvin) and Georgina dearest sister of David, Phyllis and the late Evelyn, Johnny, Tommy, Gladys, Florence, William, Ernie, Marcus, Reggie, and Ellis, a dear sister-in-law aunt and friend. Funeral leaving the late brother Ernie and sister-in-law Mary's home 13 Rossdowney Park, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Waterside Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Waterside Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Olive Hamilton, 2, Rosswater, Londonderry BT47 6YR. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

 

LUPARI (nee Conway, Rosie (Magherafelt) - 11th December 2021 - beloved wife of the late Paul and loving mother of Gino, Emmanuel, Amanda (Cahalane), Giovanni, Maria (Corry), Paul, Carlo, Tony and Gabriel, sister of the late Patsy, Mickey, Hughie, Bernie (Browne), Doreen (Duffy) and Philomena (Macrory). Funeral from her son Giovanni’s home, 25 Hospital Road, Magherafelt, today (Monday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of The Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law Damian and Sean, daughters in law Tracy, Roma, Claire, Sinead, Bernie and Roisin, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, the Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

 

REID, Katie - 12th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital in her 96 year, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Marcus, loving mother of Eddie, Philip and Daphne and the late Lexie dear Mother in law of Sadie and Richard also a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her son Eddie's home, 2 Church Street, Limavady, tomorrow (Tuesday) for service in First Limavady Presbyterian Church at 12noon followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 1.00pm. House private (close friends and family). Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to First Limavady Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

 

WHITE (née Smyth), Mabel - 10th December 2021 - of 65 Stradowen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Ashlene and Sharon, mother-in-law of James, much loved granny of James and Jacob and dear sister of Margaret, Liam and John. Mabel’s remains will be reposing in her home today (Monday) from 4.00pm. Please adhere to current Coronavirus guidelines. Funeral from there tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Forever loved and missed by all the family circle.

