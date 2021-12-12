Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 12th December, 2021

BARR (née Kavanagh), Mary Theresa, (Terry) - 11th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Butcher Street), beloved wife of the late Andy, loving mother of Andrew, Patrick, Debbie, Carol-Ann and Clifford, devoted grandmother of Rachel, Charlotte, Connor, Darragh, Aoife, Sadhbh, Caoimhe, Dara and Bronwyn, great-grandmother of Niamh and Sean. Funeral leaving her home, 40 Danesfort Crescent tomorrow (Monday) at 10.20am to St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Flowers or money in lieu to Children in Crossfire, 2 St. Joseph's Avenue, Derry. Wake for family and close friends only. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BRENNAN, Tom - 10th December 2021 - (aged 9 weeks), darling infant son of Keith and Samantha. Little Brother of Riley. House private, family and friends only. Funeral Service will take place tomorrow (Monday) at Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Neo- Natal Unit C/O Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road Londonderry. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

FERGUSON, William Adrian (Adie) - 9th December 2021 - (suddenly) at his home 15 Primity Park, Newbuildings, much loved son of Jean and the late Samuel (Sammy), devoted partner of the late Joan, loving father of Paul, David and Kirsty, dearest father-in-law of Louise and Dawn, an adored granda, a dear brother of Hilary, Wendy and the late Trudy. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Magheramason Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Leslie Hamilton, 12 Keery Park, Magheramason, Co. Tyrone BT47 2TD. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

FOX, Colm - 10th December 2021 - beloved husband of Maureen, 58 Whitehouse Park, loving father of Patrick, Maura and Paul, father-in-law of Christine and Caroline, much loved grandfather of Fionn, Farrah, Clodagh, Erin, Charlie and Poppy and dear brother of Terry and the late Moira and Sean. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HARVEY (née O'Kane), Bridie - 11th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 93 Caw Hill Park. Beloved daughter of the late Mick and Bridie, devoted wife of the late Frank, loving mother of Cathy., deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her friends, carers and neighbours. Bridie's remains will leave from McClafferty Funeral Home & Chapel Of Rest today (Sunday) at 4.20pm and arrive at St. Columb's Church, Chapel Road for 5.00pm to repose overnight. Bridie's funeral Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am tomorrow (Monday). Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the McClafferty Funeral Home between 2.00pm – 4.20pm today (Sunday). Bridie's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jexvOsZHvWU. St. Padre Pio Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for Her. All Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors.

LEYDEN, Patrick (Paddy) - 11th December 2021 - of 1E Tonagh Road, Draperstown (formerly Burnside), devoted husband of the late Rosaleen, loving father of Teresa, Patrick and Gerard and father-in-law of Melanie, grandfather of Grace, Mark and Cara. Viewing at K. Murray's Funeral Home, Cahore Road, Draperstown, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to St Columba’s Church, Straw. Funeral Monday 13th 11.00am. Burial in the adjoining cemetery.