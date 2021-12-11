Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 11th December, 2021

McKAY (née Allen), Isobel - 9th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at Moneymore Care Home, dearly loved wife of the late Iain, 46 Dunronan Road, Magherafelt, much loved mother of Allen, Steven and Paul, loving mother-in-law of Sandra, Oonagh and Ailíse, precious and much adored nana of Emma, Lara, Ewan, Iona, Max and Theo and dearest sister of Ann, Johnny, Hugh, Margot and Noreen. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore this evening (Saturday, 11th December) from 6.00pm - 9.00pm and at her own home tomorrow (Sunday, 12th December). Funeral service in St. Swithin's Parish Church on Monday at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please.
MILLER, Frances - 9th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family) much loved daughter of Sara-Jane and the late Simon, precious sister of Raymond, Sandra, Graham and Sylvia, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral leaving the family home 31, Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings on Monday, 13th December at 12.45pm for a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Newbuildings Independent Methodist Church at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Newbuildings Independent Methodist Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.
MONTGOMERY (née Robben), Rachel Elizabeth (Rae) - 9th December 2021 - beloved wife of the late Herbie, 178 Primity Crescent, Newbuildings, loving mother of Malcolm, Sandra and Denise, mother-in-law of Albert and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. House strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Sunday) at 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church burying ground. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church, made payable to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church C/o Mrs Elizabeth Jackson, 4 Glenabbey Cottages, Londonderry, BT48 8LP .
