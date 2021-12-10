Derry Death Notices - Friday, 10th December, 2021

KANE (née McMullan), Margaret May (Madge) - 9th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, 36 Davison Villas, Castledawson, dearly beloved wife of the late Billy, much loved mother of Dorrinda, Russell, Lorraine, Gerald, Jethro, Kenneth, Adrian and the late Sandra (Brown) and infant Sandra, also a loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of the late Sarah and Sam. House private. Funeral from her home, Sunday, 12th December, at 2.00pm for service in Castledawson Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her Family and the entire family circle.

McATEER, Edward (Eddie) - 8th December 2021, beloved husband of Bridie, 5 Creggan Road, loving father of Martina, Paul, Arnold and the late Anthony, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Anna and the late Patsy, Mary and Michael. Funeral from his son’s home 18 Oranmore Park, tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCOLGAN, Philomena (Phil) - 8th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, may she rest in peace. Late of 78 Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Jack R.I.P. Loving mother of Martin, Ann McLaughlin, Hughie, Leo, Bernadette McBride, Dympna and Josephine O’Kane and fond mother in law of Ann, Phonsie, Sue, Peter, and Seamus. A devoted grandmother and greatmother. Dear sister of Angela Barr, Leo McWilliams, Gabrielle McVey and the late Margaret, Nan, Isobel, Dympna, Paddy Joe and infant Michael Daniel R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there tomorrow (Saturday) leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher. Requiem Mass can be viewed via https://www.banagherparish.com/. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Saint Padre Pio pray for her. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

PEEPLES, Noel - 8th December, 2021 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly loved husband of Kathy, 10 Thompson Gardens, Maghera, much loved father of Alison, Heather-Ann and Christine, devoted granda of Chloe, Matthew, Dylan, Ryan, Daniel, Sophie and Lucy and dearest brother of Anna-May, Bessie, Dorothy, Philip and the late Roy, Norman, Samuel, Clarke, Margaret, Maria, William, Isobel and John. Anyone wishing to call at the Family home are welcome (covid restrictions apply). Funeral from his home on Sunday, 12th December, at 1.30pm (service at the home commencing at 1.15pm) to Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt for Service of Committal at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

STEELE, Jimmy - 9th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, of 25 Rathbeg Crescent, Limavady. Much loved husband of Mary, loving father of Diane and Amanda, dear father in law of Kevin and Jorge also a devoted grandfather and great grandfather, dear brother of Margaret, Joe, Harry, Chrissy, Ronnie, Mary, kenny, David and Yvonne. House private due to the current pandemic. Funeral service will be held in Browns Funeral Home tomorrow (Saturday) at 1.45pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. (Funeral numbers will be restricted). Family viewing will be held today (Friday) between 12noon - 6.00pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer's society and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

STEWART, John - 9th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at his home 22 Parker Avenue, Castledawson, much loved husband of the late Gwennie, dear father of Denise, Gareth and the late Linda and Ian, loving grandfather of Steven, Kirsty and Elsie, great grandfather of Taylen and Zaya, father-in-law of Alastair and Sharon and brother of Charlie, Anne, Georgina, Eleanor, Rae and the late Trevor, Tom, Bill and Leslie Funeral from his home on Sunday, 12th December, at 2.00pm for service in Christ Church, Castledawson at approximately 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Christ Church Mustard Seed Project payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Services, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry, BT45 8LB.

WATTERSON (née McNicholl), Ivy - 9th December, 2021 - in her 97th year, (peacefully) at the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, after a short illness. Resident of Trinity House, Garvagh and formerly Derramore Park, Magherafelt, dearly beloved wife of the late Bert. Funeral service in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Castledawson Presbyterian Churchyard. By request, one family wreath only and no donations. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces and nephews and the entire family circle.