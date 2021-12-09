Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 9th December, 2021

CALDWELL, Douglas Alexander (Dougie) - 8th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Templemoyle Nursing Home, Eglinton (in the tender loving care of his family, formerly of Faughan Crescent, Drumahoe) much loved husband of Nan, devoted dad of Elaine, Kenneth, Trevor, Keith and Ian, a loving father-in-law, adored granda and great-granda, dearest brother of David, Noel, Kenneth and Ivor. Funeral leaving his daughter Elaine's home 23, Grovemount Court, Altnagelvin tomorrow (Friday, 10th December) at 11.30am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Glendermott Presbyterian Church at 12.00noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Northern Ireland Alzheimer's Society c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle

BRADLEY, William James (Billy) - 8th December 2021 - (peacefully) at his home, 56 Brown Drive, Maghera, devoted and loving husband of Olive, much loved father of Mark and Lorraine, a dear father-in-law of Mandy and William, cherished granda of Michelle, Steven, David, Adelle, Malcolm and Dylan, great grandfather of Cameron, Aleesha, Amelia, Olivia, Lucy and Anaya and dearest brother of Noel and the late Rita, Violet, Hessie, Sadie, Eva, May, George and Johnston. House strictly private. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Friday, December 10th) at 11.30am to St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera for service at 12.00 o'clock (numbers are limited to social distancing), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard (where all are welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter and the entire family circle.

DEVINE, James Gerard (Claudy) - 8th December, 2021 - (suddenly) at home, beloved husband of the late Ann loving father of James, and dear brother of Andrew, Tommy, William, Patrick, Barney, Kevin, Charlie, and the late Annie and Mary. RIP. Late of 3 Desmond Avenue and formerly of Glasgow and Sallowilly. His remains will repose at his brothers residence, 171, Sallowilly Road, Claudy until removal to St Patrick's Church Claudy for Requiem Mass at 11am tomorrow (Friday) immediately followed by interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, Craigbane. Sadly, due to the ongoing pandemic, the wake is strictly for family and close friends only. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on mcn.tv/camera/St Patrick's Church Claudy.

McDAID, Charles (Junior) - 7th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, founding member and director of the Brandywell Greyhound Racing Company and lifelong driving instructor. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Clare, devoted father of Paul, Charlie, Siobhan, Martina, Willie, John, Clare and Patricia, a much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Micky, John, Hugh, Margo, Pat and the late Elizene. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Junior's remains will be reposing at his late home 107 Kylemore Park, funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Friday, 10th December) at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church Longtower, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Junior's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ St. Thérése Of Lisieux Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for Him.

PEEPLES, Noel - 8th December 2021 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly loved husband of Kathy, 10 Thompson Gardens, Maghera, much loved father of Alison, Heather-Ann and Christine, devoted granda of Chloe, Matthew, Dylan, Ryan, Daniel, Sophie and Lucy and dearest brother of Anna-May, Bessie, Dorothy, Philip and the late Roy, Norman, Samuel, Clarke, Margaret, Maria, William, Isobel and John. Anyone wishing to call at the Family home are welcome (covid restrictions apply). Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed and will always be remembered with love by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle.