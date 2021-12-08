Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 8th December, 2021

ALCOCK, William (Willy) - 7th December 2021 - (peacefully) at his home 50, Knightsbridge, Derry, (in the tender loving care of his family) much loved husband of Kate, devoted father of Natasha, loving step-dad of Chloe and Cody. Funeral service in his late home tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.00am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, child, step-children and many friends.

AVERILL, Robert - 7th December 2021 - (peacefull at his home surrounded by his loving family, much loved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Adam and Emma and father in law of Sophie, dear son of Annie and the late Tommy, dear brother of Elizabeth, Russell and Thomas. Sadly, due to the current pandemic house will remain private (close family and friends only). Funeral service in Bovevagh Parish Church tomorrow (Thursday) at 1.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

DERBYSHIRE, Margaret Ellen - 7th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, much loved wife of Frederick, dear mother of Brian and David, loving mother-in-law of Tammy and Kerry, devoted grandmother and great grandmother of Billie-Rose, Nathan, Macauley, Michael, Arthur and Darby. Funeral service in Brown’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 12noon followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery, Limavady. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

HILL, Gordon - 5th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Owen Mor Care Home, late of Somme Park and Newbuildings. Funeral service at 11.00am tomorrow (Thursday) in Ballyoan cemetery.

O'KANE, Keith - 6th December 2021, 3 Grange Park, Limavady, beloved son of the late James and Sarah, dear brother of Alfie, Mary, Ellen, Sadie and the late James, John, Patrick, George and Philip and a much loved uncle. His remains will be removed from W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Wednesday) at 5.00pm to Christ The King Church, Limavady for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Thursday) at 10 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

SCOTT, Lindy - 6th December 2021 - passed away at her own home, 265 Ballyquin Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Hazel, Carol, Sharon and the late Brian, dear mother in law of Paul, Mark and Billy, devoted grandmother of Rachel, Sarah, Dillon, Scott, Che, Lauren and Stephen. Funeral service will be held in Bovevagh Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Thursday) at 1.09pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est., Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

WALKER (née McDaid), Elizabeth (Betty) - 5th December 2021 - beloved wife of Michael, 50 Stanleys Walk, loving mother of Anne, Michelle, Kevin, Martin, Lisa and Clare, and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Thursday) at 8.30am for 9 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later time. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to The House in the Wells, C/o Mr Andrew Bonner, 130 St Columb's Wells, Derry, BT48 6LY. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.