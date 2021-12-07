Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 7th December, 2021

COLE, Philip - 5th December 2021 - (suddenly) at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, 614 Beechview Gardens, Kilrea, much loved brother of Samuel, Beatrice and the late Carol, Brother in law of Ann and Harold. Son of the late Albert and Kathleen and much loved uncle and great uncle. Service of thanksgiving at Garvagh Free Presbyterian Church today (Tuesday) at 1.30pm with interment in the adjoining graveyard. House strictly private. By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to NI Chest Heart and Stroke c/o Clyde Funeral Directors 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT51 5HS. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sister and the entire family circle.

DEVINE, Brendan - 5th December 2021 - beloved husband of Ann, 17 Hawthorn Park, Greysteel, loving father of Leona, Ashling, Clodagh, Naomi, Rory and Aaron, much loved grandfather of Ellie, Sianna, Cahair, Kieva, Lochlin, Leon and Cahan and dear brother of Angela, Gavin, Terence, Jacqueline and Gary. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HARPER, David - 6th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Edenvale Care Home, much loved husband of Helen, 46 Meadowvale Park, Limavady, dear father of Paul, Alan and Ian, and their partners Judith, Ruth, Amanda, devoted grandfather of Bobby, Samuel, Emma, William, Aimee, Ben, Ryan, Luke and Maisie. Funeral service in his late home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12noon followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer's society and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

McMULLAN (née Mullan), Claire - 5th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Belfast City Hosptial, beloved wife of Richard, 45 Crossnadonnell Road, Limavady, loving mother of Jacob and Isabella, devoted daughter of Brian and Brege, dear sister of Gerard, Stephen, Marius, Julie-Ann and Michelle and a much loved sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11.30am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of the Cancer Centre, N.I Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7AB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

YOUNG, Allan McNasser - 5th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his family, much loved husband of Maureen, devoted father of David, Graham, Charles, and Suzanne, loving father in law of Julie, Cheryl, Nora and Brent, precious grandfather of his thirteen grandchildren, dear brother of Joe, Sam and Fred. Funeral leaving his late home, 30 Mallory Park, Eglinton tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12.00noon, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Carlisle Road Methodist Church at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Carlisle Road Methodist Church or Friends of Altnagelvin, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle and many friends.