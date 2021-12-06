Derry Death Notices - Monday, 5th December, 2021

DOWD, Kelly Anne - 1st December 2021 - 1 Ballinagalliagh Close, beloved daughter of Jon and Wendy, loving mother of Gale, Conagh, Cian, Ciara and Phoenix, godmother of Natalie and dear sister of Stuart, Sarah, Anthony, Kirsty and Nathan. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12noon for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
GWILT, Derek (Dave) - 4th December 2021 - at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Kay (née Doherty), loving father of Mandy, much loved grandfather of Owen and Emmett, father-in-law of Ben. Funeral from his home, 10 Shanreagh Park, Hazelbank tomorrow (Tuesday, 7th December) at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.
HILL, Gordon - 5th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Owenmore Care Home. A private funeral will take place. The Lord is my Shepherd.
THAMES, Brian - 4th December 4, 2021 - (peacefully) at Rushall Care Home, Limavady. The funeral and cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan are strictly private. At Rest.
Post Anglo-Irish Treaty, Michael Collins planned for the destabilisation of Northern Ireland. However, his idea died with him when he was killed in 1922 in the Irish Civil War.
The Boundary Commission's final recommendations for the Irish border. The report was suppressed with the original lines of partition, as we know today, remaining in place.
Partition of Ireland took place 100 years ago. This week marks the centenary of The Anglo-Irish Treaty that would see Derry in a precarious position in its bid to be part of the new Irish Free State
