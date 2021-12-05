Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 5th December, 2021

DOWD, Kelly Anne - 1st December 2021, 1 Ballinagalliagh Close, beloved daughter of Jon and Wendy, loving mother of Gale, Conagh, Cian, Ciara and Phoenix, godmother of Natalie and dear sister of Stuart, Sarah, Anthony, Kirsty and Nathan. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 12 noon for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



FEENEY, Michael - 4th of December 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May he rest in peace. Late of 6 Learmount Drive, Park, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Agnes, Veronica (Seamus) , Ann (Kieran), Catriona (Tony) Carmel, Martin (Teresa), Majella (Paul) and the late Damien (Jackie), infant Anthony Jude and baby Angel, RIP. Dear brother of Wishie, Peter, Vincent, Dorothy, Suzie and the late Mary, Charlie, John, and Anthony, RIP. Loved dearly by all his grandchildren. Reposing at his late residence. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at family home is strictly private for immediate family only. Funeral from his late residence tomorrow (Monday 6th December), leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in Saint Mary’s Church, Altinure, internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Banagher parish webcam https://www.banagherparish.com/. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Joseph, patron of the departing souls, pray for him.



GWILT, Derek (Dave) - 4th December 2021, at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Kay (née Doherty), loving father of Mandy., much loved grandfather of Owen and Emmett, father-in-law of Ben. Funeral from his home, 10 Shanreagh Park, Hazelbank on Tuesday 7th December at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/.../holy-family-parish-ballymagroarty. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.