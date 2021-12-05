Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 5th December, 2021

FEENEY, Michael - 4th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 6 Learmount Drive, Park, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Agnes, Veronica (Seamus) , Ann (Kieran), Catriona (Tony) Carmel, Martin (Teresa), Majella (Paul) and the late Damien (Jackie), infant Anthony Jude and baby Angel R.I.P. Dear brother of Wishie, Peter, Vincent, Dorothy, Suzie and the late Mary, Charlie, John, and Anthony R.I.P. Loved dearly by all his grandchildren. Michael's remains reposing at his late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at family home is strictly private for immediate family only. Funeral tomorrow (Monday) leaving at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Mary’s Church Altinure, internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

McCLOSKEY, Danny - 3rd December 2021 - beloved husband of the late Martha, 46 Summerhill, Prehen, loving father of Denis and James, father-in-law of Tracey and grandfather of Emmet and Ciaran. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Monday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery.

McGLINCHEY, Raymont (Ray) - 3rd December 2021, Peacefully at his home Benview Estate, Coshquin. A loving brother of Anne and brother-in-law to Avril, cousin to Syliva and a dearly beloved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A funeral service will take place in his late home tomorrow (Monday) at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. House private. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors.

McGUINNESS, Vincent - 4th December 2021 - beloved husband of Margaret, 60A Craigbrack Road, Eglinton, loving father of Declan, Michael, Cathal and Mary, devoted grandfather of Tiernan, Cady, Oisin and Jack and dear brother of Charlie and the late William, Sarah, Rose, Maggie, Annie, Gerard, Louis and Eamon. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Monday) at 12.30pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

McLAUGHLIN (née O’Neill), Mary - 3rd December 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, late of 145 Slievebouy Road, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late William R.I.P and loving mother of Gerard, Liam, Claire, Pauline, Donna and Martina. Dear sister of Annie, Kathleen and the late Micháel and Lily R.I.P. Funeral from her late residence today (Sunday), leaving at 12.20pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

OVEREND, James Dawson - 4th December 2021 - (peacefully) at his home 32 Ballyscullion Road, Bellaghy, (aged 100 years) beloved husband of the late Gretta, much loved father of Pearl and Jim, dear father-in-law of Karen, dearly loved grandfather of Amanda, Sandra and James and his wife Leah and great grandfather of Max and Emmy. Funeral from his son’s residence 8 Main Street, Bellaghy tomorrow (Monday) at 2.00pm for a private family service in Ballyscullion Parish Church followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard at approximately 2.45pm where everyone will be welcome. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Service, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB.