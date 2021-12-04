Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 4th December, 2021

CRAIG, John - 3rd December 2021 (suddenly) at his home, 37 Enagh Park, Limavady. Beloved husband of Mary, loving father of William and Lisa-Marie, a much loved grandfather of Hallie and Jacob. Dear son of Kay and the late Billy, brother of Victor, brother-in-law of May and uncle of Cathy and her husband Mike and family. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly, owing to current, restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. John's funeral will leave from O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Home 10 Ballyclose Street, Limavady tomorrow (Sunday) at 12.40pm for burial in Enagh Cemetery at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Chest Heart and Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB.



DUDDY, Nora - 3rd December 2021, beloved daughter of the late James and Mary, 121 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving sister of Beatrice and the late Patricia, Jim and Frances and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from her sister’s home, 24 Maydown Road, tomorrow (Sunday at 10.45am for 11.15am) Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



HANSEN, Gerald - 3rd December 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, retired US Navy veteran of 30 years. May he rest in eternal peace. Beloved husband of Ginger. Devoted father of Greg, Gerald and Erin. Loving grandfather of Michael, Joseph, Laura, Molly and Aidan. A much loved brother of Jim, Rita and the late Susie and Myron. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his great-grandchildren, wider family circle and friends. Gerald's remains reposing at the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there on Monday 6th December at 9.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. His cremation will take place immediately afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the McClafferty Funeral Home between 2.00pm – 4.00pm today (Saturday 4th December) and between 2.00pm – 4.00pm tomorrow (Sunday 5th December). Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Gerald's Requiem Mass can be streamed live via https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimers Society, c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ.



McDERMOTT, Kathleen - 2nd December 2021 (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, beloved daughter of the late Charlie and Isobella, loving sister of Charlie, Michael, Patrick and the late Eilish, Sheila, Peggy and Maureen. Funeral service at her home, 27 Marlborough Road tomorrow (Sunday 5th December) at 2.15pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to coronavirus social distancing guidelines. Kathleen’s wake will take place 12 noon until 9.00pm today (Saturday).