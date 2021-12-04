Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 4th December, 2021

CRAIG, John - 3rd December 2021 - (suddenly) at his home 37 Enagh Park, Limavady, beloved husband of Mary, loving father of William, and Lisa-Marie, a much loved grandfather of Hallie, and Jacob, dear son of Kay and the late Billy, brother of Victor, brother-in-law of May and uncle of Cathy and her husband Mike and family. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral will leave from O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Home, 10 Ballyclose Street, Limavady tomorrow (Sunday) at 12.40pm for burial in Enagh Cemetery at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Chest Heart and Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB.

DUDDY, Nora - 3rd December 2021 - beloved daughter of the late James and Mary, 121 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving sister of Beatrice and the late Patricia, Jim and Frances and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. House strictly private please. Funeral from her sister’s home, 24 Maydown Road, tomorrow (Sunday) at 10.45am for 11.15am Funeral Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore.

HANSEN, Gerald - 3rd December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin hospital, (retired US Navy veteran of 30 years). Beloved husband of Ginger, devoted father of Greg, Gerald and Erin, loving grandfather of Michael, Joseph, Laura, Molly and Aidan, much loved brother of Jim, Rita and the late Susie and Myron. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his great-grandchildren, wider family circle and friends. Gerald's remains will be reposing at the McClafferty Funeral Home and Chapel of Rest. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects between 2.00pm – 4.00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, 6th December, at 9.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Cremation will take place immediately afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimers Society c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ.

HEANEY, Margaret - 2nd December 2021 - (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, dearly beloved mother of Louise and a devoted grandmother of Oisin and Luka. Funeral service will take place on Monday, 6th December, at 11.30am in Adair and Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery

McDERMOTT, Kathleen - 2nd December 2021 - (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, beloved daughter of the late Charlie and Isobella, loving sister of Charlie, Michael, Patrick and the late Eilish, Sheila, Peggy and Maureen. Kathleen’s wake at her home, 27 Marlborough Road, from 12noon until 9.00pm today (Saturday). Funeral service tomorrow (Sunday) at 2.15pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to Coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

O'HAGAN, Eddie O’Hagan - 29th November 2021 - (suddenly) at his late home 165 Elaghmore Park (formerly of 6 Greenhaw Crescent). Devoted father of Philip, Kayleigh and Jenni, loving granda of Ava, Cora, Braelynn and Isla, beloved son of the late Edward and Kathleen, dearest father-in-law of Clare and Eoin, a much loved brother of Chrissie, Kay and the late Peter, Jim, Charlie and Adline. Funeral leaving his sister Kay’s residence, 9 Bloomfield Park at 11.20am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh tomorrow (Saturday). Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times.