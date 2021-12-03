Derry Death Notices - Friday, 3rd December, 2021

GALLAGHER (née Gillespie), Kathleen - 2nd December 2021 - (peacefully) at Deanfield Care Home and late of Garten Square, beloved wife of the late Packie, loving mother of Martina, John, Paddy and Mary, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Annie, Elizabeth, Philomena and Willie. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 28 Southend Park, tomorrow (Saturday) at 8.30am for 9.00am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

GILMOUR, Tommy – 2nd December, 2021 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved husband of Doreen, 81 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, loving and devoted father of Janet, Alan and Nicholas, dearest father-in-law of Leza and Louise, much loved grandfather of Dara, Sian, Jake, Hollie, Dylan, Kylan and Ryan and also a dear brother and brother-in-law. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP this evening (Friday, 3rd December) from 7.00pm-9.00pm. A family service will take place in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Saturday) at 1.30pm, followed by burial in St. Swithin’s Parish Churchyard (2.20pm approx.), where all are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for the Macmillan Unit Antrim and Air Ambulance NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c).

McIVOR (née Devine), Mary Ann (Myra) - 1st December 2021 - beloved wife of Harry, 6 Daisyhill Park, loving mother of Sean, Marie and Harry, dear mother-in-law of Eileen, Danny and Gemma and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the coronavirus pandemic. Face masks must be worn at all times. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Saturday) at 11.30am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL.

MOORE (née Hunter), June - 1st December 2021 - beloved wife of Kieran, 1 Sunvale Park, Greysteel, loving mother of Diane, Karen and Brian, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Valerie, Victor and the late Norma, Robert and William. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

O’CONNELL, Tommy - 30th November 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, late of 2 New Street, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Collette, Geraldine, Seamus, and Gerard, fond father in law of Kevin, Kevin, Deirdre and Lorraine, devoted grandfather of Ryan, Catherine, Joanne, Tommy, Grace and Gerard, and great grandfather of Sean, Oisín, Suzanna, Vinnie, Caragh and Evie, dear brother of Charlie and the late Jim and Annie-Mary R.I.P. Funeral tomorrow (Saturday, 4th December), leaving his late residence at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.