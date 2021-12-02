Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 2nd December, 2021

CAIRNS (née Latta), Davida - 1st December, 2021 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by her family after an illness courageously borne) beloved wife of Billy, loving mother of Nigel, loving mother-in-law of Alison, devoted nanny of Megan, Matthew and the late Hannah and Jack, " dear sister of Roy " dearest sister-in- law of May. Sadly due to the Covid Pandemic the wake is private Funeral leaving her late home 23, Seventree Road, Lisnagelvin, tomorrow (Friday, 3rd December) at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Glendermott Parish Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Rev Canon Robert Boyd, The Rectory, Church Brae, Altnagelvin, Derry.

HESTER, Kilgore Elizabeth - 30th November 2021 - (peacefully) at home, 2 The Woodlands, Culmore, dearly beloved wife of the late Sammy, devoted mother of Jim, George, Vincent, David, Ann, Trevor, Andrew, Victor and the late Harold and Kenneth, dear mother-in-law, loving granny and great granny. Private family funeral service will take place at 1.30pm in her late home today (Thursday, 2nd December, 2021), followed by burial in Muff Parish Church burial ground. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations if wished to Presbyterian Childrens Society, 3 Glengall Street, Belfast, BT12 5AB.

McCREADY, Patrick (Paddy) - 30th November 2021 - beloved husband of Clare, 26 Benbradagh Avenue, Limavady, loving father of PJ, father-in-law of Chloe, devoted grandfather of Danny and Rogan, cherished son of Enda and Billy and dear brother of James, Paul and Sharon. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Friday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

McCULLOUGH (née Beacom), Vera - 30th November 2021 - beloved wife of the late Victor, formerly of Woodvale Road, Eglinton, loving mother of Denis and dear mother-in-law of Linda. The funeral service will take place in St Canice’s Parish Church, Eglinton tomorrow (Friday) at 12noon followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

McKENNA (nee McGeehan), Carmel - 30th November, 2021 - of 1 Willow Glynn, Maghera, (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, loving mother of Martin and Leointa, daughter of the late James and Margaret McGeehan Draperstown, sister of Mike, Sean, Eileen (McFlone), Yvonne (Scullion), Christine (Scullion), Mary, and Kathleen (Convery). Wake being at her brother Sean’s house No 4 Sixtowns Road Draperstown BT45 7BA. Funeral Mass today (Thursday, 2nd December) in St Columba’s Church, Straw at 12noon and interment in the adjoining cemetery. Please note: Covid restrictions apply.

MOORE (née Kilgore), Mary Ellen (Helen) - 30th November, 2021 - (in her 91st year) peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Nathaniel (late of Greenhaw Nursing Home and formerly of Dennett Gardens), loving mother of William, Derek and Annette and much loved grandmother of William, Andrew, Daniel, Jonathan, Matthew, Helen and Mark. A private family funeral will take place on Thursday.

O'HAGAN, Keil - 28th November 2021 - beloved son of Colm and the Late Ann, Stepson of Kathy, loving brother of Stephanie, Caitlin, Joseph, Daniel and Henry. Funeral from his family home 49 Glencaw Park, Galliagh tomorrow (Friday) at 11.50am to St Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him.

STENSON, William (Bill) - 30th November, 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, 16 Thornhill Park, beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Billy and Kim, stepfather of Jim, John, Patrick and Michelle and a dear and loving grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving 11 Iniscarn Road tomorrow (Friday, 3rd December) at 9.30am to St. Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 2.30pm. Please adhere to social distancing guidlines.