Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 1st December, 2021

KILGORE, Elizabeth Hester - 30th November 2021 - (peacefully) at home, 2 The Woodlands Culmore, dearly beloved wife of the late Sammy, a devoted mother of Jim, George, Vincent, David, Ann, Trevor, Andrew, Victor and the late Harold and Kenneth, a dear mother-in-law, loving granny and great granny. A private family funeral service will take place at her home on Thursday 2nd December 2021, followed by burial in Muff Parish Church burial ground. House strictly private. Family flowers only, Donations if wished to Presbyterian Childrens Society, 3 Glengall Street, Belfast, BT12 5AB. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel (028) 71311321.

McKENNA (Nee McGeehan), Carmel - 30th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, late of 1 Willow Glynn, Maghera, loving mother of Martin and Leointa, daughter of the late James and Margaret McGeehan Draperstown, sister of Mike, Sean, Eileen (McFlone), Yvonne (Scullion), Christine (Scullion), Mary, and Kathleen (Convery). Wake being held at her brother Sean’s house, No 4 Sixtowns Road, Draperstown BT45 7BA. Funeral Mass eomorrow (Thursday, 2nd December) in St Columba’s Church, Straw at 12noon and internment in the adjoining cemetery. Covid restrictions apply.

O’CONNELL, Tommy - 30th November 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, late of 2 New Street, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Collette, Geraldine, Seamus, and Gerard, fond father in law of Kevin, Kevin, Deirdre and Lorraine, devoted grandfather of Ryan, Catherine, Joanne, Tommy, Grace and Gerard, and great grandfather of Sean, Oisín, Suzanna, Vinnie, Caragh and Evie, dear brother of Charlie and the late Jim and Annie-Mary R.I.P. Wake and funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Director’s 07747046084 / 07840052022.

O'HAGAN, Eddie - 29th November 2021 - (suddenly) at his late home ,165 Elaghmore Park, formerly of 6 Greenhaw Crescent, devoted father of Philip, Kayleigh and Jenni, loving granda of Ava, Cora, Braelynn and Isla, beloved son of the late Edward and Kathleen, dearest father-in-law of Clare and Eoin, a much loved brother of Chrissie, Kay and the late Peter, Jim, Charlie and Adline. Funeral arrangements later. All Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, 02871262823.