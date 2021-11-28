Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 28th November, 2021

BRYANT (née Wylie), Margaret - (peacefully) in Sussex after a long battle with dementia, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and auntie, formerly of 22 Phillip Street, Derry. Daughter of the late Robert and Jessie Wylie, sister of Betty, the late Dickie, Robert and Esther. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

FITZPATRICK (née Browne), Veronica Mary (Vickey) - 27th November 2021 - beloved wife of Ken, loving mother of Noella, Cathy, Jackie, John-Paul, Veronica and the late Ann and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Wake for immediate family only please from 12noon to 6.00pm. Private at all other times. Funeral from her home, 88 Northland Road, on Monday at 1.30pm for interment in the City cemetery.

KEARNEY (Bellaghy), Willie - 27th November 2021 - beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Bernadette (McKay), Roddy, Veronica (died in infancy), Roisin (Stewart) and Mairead. Father in law to Catherine, Donal and the late Johnny. Doting granda to Rory, Enda, Bronagh, Sean, Niamh, Joseph, Orla, Eimear and Aine. Dear brother of Ambrose, Lily (McStocker), Margaret (Walsh), Mary Ann (Muldoon), Henry John and Peter. Funeral from his residence 36 Killyberry Road on Monday, 29th November, at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral numbers are limited to family and close friends only. The rosary and prayers will be recited from St Mary’s Church Bellaghy.

McMURRAY, Noel (Joseph Nicholas) (Castledawson) - 26th November 2021 - (peacefully) at his home, beloved husband of Hilda and loving father of Dana, Alison, Rachael, Louise, Gavin, brother of Jean (Zammit), Charlie, Belle (Devlin), Patsy (Donnelly), Brendan and the late Peggy (Arrel), Cassie (Harris), Maureen (Marlow), Eileen (Spiterri), Evelyn (Piotrowski), Johnny McMurray and Theresa (Grant). Removal from his home 5 Bells Terrace today (Sunday 28th November) at 4.15pm to arrive St Patrick's Church Castledawson at 4.30pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Monday) at 11.00am, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimers Society direct or c/o the family. House Strictly Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

MONAGHAN (née McCrossan), Grace (Essie) - 26th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 85 Fergleen Park, Derry and Corkey, Manorcunningham, Co Donegal. Beloved wife of Noel, loving mother of Michelle, Sinead, Sabrina, and Shauna, and a much loved granny of Ethan, Ava, Cameron, Kealan Alex, Jake, Gracie, Elliot, Logan and Max. Dear sister of Liam, Malachy, John, Conal, Tony, Mary, Kathleen, Brendan, and the late Patsy, Bridget, and Susanna. R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and close friends only. Funeral from her daughters home, 37 Walworth Drive, Ballykelly BT49 9PH on Tuesday, 30th November, at 11.35am for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh, followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Dementia NI North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast BT15 2GG. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas, O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors.

TRACEY, Leonard (Snowball) - 26th November 2021 - beloved son of Kathleen and the late Benny, 78 Strabane Old Road, Top of the Hill, loving father of Ashleigh, Aoife and Rachel, dear brother of Michael, Karen, Jacqueline, Angela, Paula, Helena, Charlie, Paddy, Tracy, Jason and Shauna, loving partner of Maureen and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin. Funeral from the family home tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in the St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.