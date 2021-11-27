Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 27 November, 2021

FERGUSON, Billy – 25th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, 24A Ballymoughan Road, Magherafelt, dearly beloved and devoted husband of Nancy, dearly loved father of Keith and Kathy, dear father-in-law of Hilary and George, loving grandfather of Nancy and Lila and dearest brother of Viola (Hopper) and the late Noel, Winnie and Ena. Due to current government guidelines the wake will be strictly private. Funeral from his home today (Saturday) at 2.30pm, for service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt at 3.00pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Missionary Work and Marie Curie Nursing, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his wife, son, daughter and the entire family circle.

McGUIGAN (née Mc Greevey) (Draperstown), Bridget (Bridie) - 26th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Fairfields Care Centre Cookstown, late of 24 Brackalislea Rd. Beloved wife of the Late Mickey Joe and much loved mother of Shereen Walsh (Swatragh), Monica Meharg, Aidan and the late infant Mary. Sister of Rosie McNally (RIP), Joe, Frank and Gerry. Viewing will be in Murray's funeral home today (Saturday) from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Bridie’s remains will leave the funeral home at 11.15am tomorrow (Sunday 28th November) for Requiem Mass at St. Patrick’s Church Keenaught at 12noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by son, daughters, sons in law Gerry and Ian, daughter in law Karen, Grandchildren, brothers, sister in law, nephews, nieces and family circle. Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church.

ROBINSON (Ballerin), James (Jim) - 26th November 2021 - (peacefully), beloved husband of the late Susan and loving father of Aideen, Seamus, Carmel, Don, Pauline, Christopher, Monica, Terence and Orla, brother of May, Hugh, John, Bridget, Gerry, Anne, Phonsie and the late Billy, Vincent, Micky, Jack and the late baby Annie. Funeral from his late residence, 10 St. Columba’s Park, tomorrow (Sunday) at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and Funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and the entire family circle.