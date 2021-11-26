Derry Death Notices - Friday, 26th November, 2021

BENTON, Jackie - 24th November 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 4 Gorteade Park, Upperlands, dearly loved husband of Betty, much loved father of Madeline, Jacqueline, Edward and Aaron, a dear father-in-law of Gary, Simon, Victoria and Karina, devoted grandad of Adam, Mark, Georgina, Sammy, Ethan and Hannah, brother of Raymond and brother-in-law of Anna. Due to current government guidelines the wake is private, family and close friends only please (covid restrictions apply). Funeral leaving his home tomorrow (Saturday, November 27th) at 12.15pm to Culnady Presbyterian Church for a Service of Thanksgiving at 1.00pm (numbers restricted), (the service will be livestreamed), followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard (where all are most welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, cheques payable to D Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.
McCAFFERTY, Rose (nee McLaughlin) - 25th November 2021, beloved wife of the late Jim, 64 Cromore Gardens, Creggan, loving mother of David, Tony, Alison, Daniel and Emmet, a devoted grandmother and dear sister of Margaret, Patricia, Gabrielle, William, David and the late Connie. Funeral from her home tomorrow ()Saturday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
Derry student, Emma McCaughey with her brother John. Emma is a carer for John who has complex needs.
Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "Families can’t afford to wait, they need homes now and they are being failed by a lack of ambition and strategy from Communities Minister Hargey."
Cllr Brian Tierney: "These spikes will have a serious impact on people living in these communities and police must work to combat the causes for this rise."
Louise Carey and Laurie Keegan Schneider raise a toast on Derry's Peace Bridge ahead of their Pilates workshop that will take place at the City Hotel on Saturday, December 11.
