26 Nov 2021

Derry Death Notices - Friday, 26th November, 2021

BENTON, Jackie - 24th November 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 4 Gorteade Park, Upperlands, dearly loved husband of Betty, much loved father of Madeline, Jacqueline, Edward and Aaron, a dear father-in-law of Gary, Simon, Victoria and Karina, devoted grandad of Adam, Mark, Georgina, Sammy, Ethan and Hannah, brother of Raymond and brother-in-law of Anna. Due to current government guidelines the wake is private, family and close friends only please (covid restrictions apply). Funeral leaving his home tomorrow (Saturday, November 27th) at 12.15pm to Culnady Presbyterian Church for a Service of Thanksgiving at 1.00pm (numbers restricted), (the service will be livestreamed), followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard (where all are most welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, cheques payable to D Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.


McCAFFERTY, Rose (nee McLaughlin) - 25th November 2021, beloved wife of the late Jim, 64 Cromore Gardens, Creggan, loving mother of David, Tony, Alison, Daniel and Emmet, a devoted grandmother and dear sister of Margaret, Patricia, Gabrielle, William, David and the late Connie. Funeral from her home tomorrow ()Saturday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

