25 Nov 2021

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 25th November, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Derry Now

MELARKEY, Mary Teresa (Myra), née McDaid - 24th November 2021, beloved wife of Joe, 66 Madison Avenue, Eglinton, loving mother of Martin, Margaret, Teresa, Donna and the late Michael, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Angela, Harry and the late Sammy and Lily. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Friday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'KANE, John Patrick (Glenullin) - 24th November 2021 (peacefully), of 23 Brockagh Road, Garvagh. Son of the late Patsy and Ellen and dear brother of Mary Bridget. John Patrick is reposing in McKiernan’s Funeral Home. To protect our communities immediate family and close friends only are welcome to call at the funeral home on today (Thursday) from 2.00pm to 4.00pm and 6.00pm to 8.00pm. (Social distancing will be in operation.) Funeral from McKiernan’s Funeral Home tomorrow (Friday) at 1.00pm (travelling via Temple Road/Brockagh Road) for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church.

RAINEY, Emily Elizabeth (Lily), née Ritchie - 23rd November 23rd 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 265 Hillhead Road, Castledawson, in her 97th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel, much loved and devoted mother of Margaret, Jean, Alison, Iris, Sylvia, Ivan and the late James, a dear mother-in-Law of David, John, Robert H, Robert R and Maurice, a much adored grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of the late Sally, Alice, Josie and William. House private. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Friday, November 26th) at 12.15pm to Castledawson Presbyterian Church for service at 1.00pm (the service will be livestreamed), followed by burial in Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard at 2.15pm approx. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Castledawson Presbyterian Church Missionary Work, cheques payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

