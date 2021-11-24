Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 24th November, 2021

BURNS (née Kelly), Julia - 23rd November 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Rachael, Natalie and Gemma, beloved grandmother of Farrah, Fionn and Olly, dear and loving sister of Rose, Tommy and the late Helen, Will and Margo and a dear aunt, sister-in-law to Ron, Michelle and Damian and mother-in-law to Dan, Ciaron and Stevie. Funeral leaving her home, 4 Glenbrae Gardens, today (Thursday) at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

COYLE, Ignatius - 23rd November 2021, late of Galway and Templemoyle, Eglinton, beloved husband of the late Sarah and Marie, loving father of John, Marie, Paul and the late Liam, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of the late Phonsie. House private please due to the cCoronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his son’s home, 23 Dellwood, Eglinton, BT47 3XE tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Star Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DEVINE, Kevin - 22nd November 2021, (suddenly but peacefully) at home, late of 7 Knockalla Park, Galliagh, Derry. Loving son of the late Mary and Kevin R.I.P., beloved husband of the late Michelle R.I.P., loving father of Ciara and Keelin and Ryan, much loved Grandfather of Jason, dear son in law of Angela and brother in law of Angela, Dessie and Kieran. Deeply regretted by his sister & brother and his nieces and nephews. Wake and funeral arrangements later.

DOEY (née Higgins), Bridget (Bridie) - 23rd November 2021, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Tommy R.I.P., caring mother of Christina, Patricia, Marie, Stephen, Keith, Pauline and the late Paul R.I.P., a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Reposing at her own home 11 Josephine Avenue, Limavady. House private please for family and close friends. Funeral from there tomorrow (Friday 26th November) leaving at 9.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

DOOLE, Colm Anthony (Lavey) - 22nd November 2021 (peacefully) at home in the loving care of his family and dedicated nursing team (RIP), late of 110 Mayogall Road, Magherafelt. Beloved husband of Joan, loving father of Shauna (Mark), Laura, Colm and doting granda of Isabella. House and funeral are private in accordance with Colm and the families wishes. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, Shauna's partner Mark, mother-in-law Rita and the entire Kilfeather family circle (Clonmore) and his close and loyal friends. No flowers please.

FORBES, Robert Desmond (Dessie) - 23rd November 2021, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, in the tender loving care of his family, dearly beloved husband of Dorothy, much loved daddy of Glenn, David and Desmond, loving father-in-law of Natalie, Amy and Anna, adored granda of Daniel, Jill, Emily, Molly and Jack, dearest brother of Roberta and Jeffery. Funeral leaving his late home 1, May Street, Waterside, on Friday 26th November at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in All Saints Clooney Parish Church at 1.00pm burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable) to Clooney Parish Select Vestry c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. House Strictly Private.

RAINEY (née Ritchie), Emily Elizabeth (Lily) - 23rd November 2021, (peacefully) at her home, 265 Hillhead Road, Castledawson, Emily Elizabeth (Lily) in her 97th year, dearly beloved Wife of the late Samuel, much loved and devoted Mother of Margaret, Jean, Alison, Iris, Sylvia, Ivan and the late James, a dear Mother-in-Law of David, John, Robert H, Robert R and Maurice, a much adored Grandmother and Great-grandmother and dearest Sister of the late Sally, Alice, Josie and William. House private. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Castledawson Presbyterian Church Missionary Work, cheques payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.