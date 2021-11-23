Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 23rd November, 2021

DOHERTY, Ernest Winston (Billy) - 21st November 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family in his 79th year), much loved and devoted husband of Hilda and the late Myra, loving father of Gary and the late Warren, dearest father-in-law of Samantha, adored granda of Hannah, Mason, Reece and Lewis, dearest step-father of Shirley, Michelle and Karen, much loved brother of Marion, Eric and the late Victor and Malcolm. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 3 Caw Hill Park, on Thursday 25th of November at 1.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Carlisle Road Methodist Church or Diabetes N.I c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

GALLAGHER, Bernadette (McBride), Magherafelt - 22nd November 2021 (RIP), beloved wife of Francie and loving mother of Martin, Darren and Audrey, dear sister of Mary Trainor, Brendan, Teresa McGuigan, Bridget Manning and the late Jack, Seamus, Malachy, Francie and Margaret McCallion. Funeral cortege from her home 6 Parkmore Drive on Thursday 25th November at 10.30am for 11.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of our Lady of the Assumption, viewed via webcam at church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org) interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughter, daughters in law Sharon, Katherine, Audrey’s partner Neal, grandchildren Natalie, Ben, Fionn, Oonagh, Pearse, great granddaughter Fiadh Rose, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. House strictly private, The funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church.

GIBSON, Gordon - 22nd November 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 39th year), much loved partner of Tanya, loving dad of Jessica, devoted son of Graham and the late Avril, dearest brother of William, dear nephew of Lynne and Joy. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 273, Sperrin Park, Caw tomorrow (Wednesday 24th November) at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheque made payable to W. H. & S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital, Renal Unit ) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.