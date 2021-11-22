Derry Death Notices - Monday, 22nd November, 2021

BOYLE, John - 20th November 2021 - beloved husband of the late Gertrude, 15 Beechwood Park, Strathfoyle, loving father of Karen, Leona, Anita and the late James, cherished father-in-law of Fearghal, Canice and Paul, devoted grandfather of Sheagh, Caoimhe, Teagan, Joseph, Grace, Ava and the late April, much loved great-grandfather of Caitlin and Niamh and dear brother of JD, Gloria, Helen and the late Pat and Mary. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Sperrin Unit), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, BT47 6AL.



DEIGHAN, Tony - 21st November 2021 - (Ballerin) peacefully at hospital, late of 2 St. Columbas Park, Ballerin, beloved husband of the late Kathleen; loving father of Declan, Kevin, Ciara and Fergal; father-in-law of Ciara and Mary and a beloved grandfather, son of the late Thomas and Nellie and dear brother of Ellen, Sean and the late Edward.



HAMILL, Linda - 19th November 2021 - (Coleraine and formerly Ballerin), peacefully at hospital, beloved daughter of Lilian and the late Joseph and loving sister of Alastair, Christina, Liz, Clare, Noreen and the late Tony. Reposing in McKiernan’s Funeral Home. Funeral Home is private. Requiem Mass will be celebrated tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12noon in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



HEGARTY, Michael - 20th November 2021 - (Moneymore) peacefully at home and surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Flora, son of the late John A and Ellen, loving father of Ciaran, Niall, Eoin and the late Declan RIP. Dear brother of Jackie, Mary (McMaster), Teresa (Sweeney), Bernadette (McGovern) and Eileen (Marshall). Funeral from his home, 8 Magherafelt Road, Moneymore today (Monday) at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John & St. Trea, Moneymore, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. House Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church. Family flowers only please, but donations to the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group, cheques payable to “Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis” would be much appreciated c/o The Family.



KEARNEY, James - 21st November 2021 - (Bellaghy) beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Fidelma, Fergal, Anne, Eoghan, Siobhan and Seamus, dear brother of Frankie. Funeral from his home 11 Tamlaghtduff Road tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary, Bellaghy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Due to Covid restrictions the House will be Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12.00noon.



McCLAREY, Hugh - 19th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Jean, caring father of Liam, Sharon, Gregory and father-in-law of John and Gaynor, devoted grandfather of David, Brian, Sarah-Jayne, Niamh and Beth also a great-grandfather, brother of George, and the late Willie-John, JP, Teresa, Mary-Jo and Tony R.I.P. Funeral from his late residence, 88 Highlands Road, Limavady, today (Monday) Monday at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass at St. Finloughs Church. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made to 'St.Finloughs Hall' c/o O'Brien & McGrotty Funeral Directors, 16 Glenside Brae, Limavady, Co.Derry, BT490RY. Please adhere to current government guidelines and social distancing measures currently in place. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.



McDERMOTT (née McConnell), Jacqueline - 20th November 2021, beloved wife of Michael, 24 Liscloon Drive, loving mother of Amanda, Sinead, Kayleigh, Sean and the late Claire, much loved grandmother of Clodagh, Tyler, Tegan, Clara and Jacob, daughter of Noreen and Christopher McConnell and a very dear mother-in-law, sister and aunt. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 249 Beraghvale, Skeoge tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. House private please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Please wear face masks and adhere to the guidelines with regards Covid-19.



McLAUGHLIN, Sharon - 21st November 2021 - peacefully at her own home, surrounded by her loving family, 318 Seacoast Road, Bellarena, much loved wife of Alan, devoted mother of Adam, Marc and Taylor, dear daughter of Ruby and the late Ken and sister of Keith and sister in law of Verhonda. Funeral leaving her late home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1.30pm for service in Magilligan Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady.



McREYNOLDS (née Boyle), Rose - 21st November 2021 - peacefully at home, 129 Main Street, Dungiven, beloved wife of the late Jim R.I.P and loving mother of Finvola, Siobhan, Fanchea, Bernard, Bronagh and Ciara, much loved grandmother of James, Claire, Anne, Michael, Chris, Katy, Patrick, Cathal, Domnaill, Conal, Niall, Ciaran, Odhran, Aoife, Maebhdh, Ciaran, Dervla, Ciaran, Oliver, Liam, Ellen-Rose and great grandmother of Darragh, Mánas and Ava Rose, dear sister of Patsy, Cathal, Kieran, Donal, Deirdre, Sr Catherine (Peggy) and the late Laurie Rita and infant Oliver R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake at the family home is for family and close friends. Funeral tomorrow (Tuesday) leaving her late residence at 2.0pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Parkinson’s U.K c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.



O'DONNELL (née Hegarty), Rosaleen - 20th November 2021 - at home in the care of her loving family, beloved wife of Ben, 103 Killylane Road, Greysteel, loving mother of Hilary and John-Bernard and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. House restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home today (Monday) at 2.30pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.