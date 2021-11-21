Search

21/11/2021

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 21st November, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

BRADY, Charlotte (Lottie), née Doherty - 20th November 2021 (peacefully) at Culmore Manor Care Home (late of Culmore Park, formerly of Bishop Street), beloved wife of the late Patrick (Patsy), loving mother of Noel, Edward, Ann and the late Marianne and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her son’s home, 24 Gweebarra Park, tomorrow (Monday 22nd November) at 11:50am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12:30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.


KNIPE, Jim - 19th November 2021 (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital (late of 22 Dunree Gardens), husband of Bernie, loving father of Michelle, devoted grandfather of Caolan, Ryan and Bethany and great-grandfather to Caidan, dear and loving brother of Carol and the late Mary, dear uncle to Jackie, Kiara, Paul and Daniel and brother-in-law to Daniel. Funeral leaving 52 Ballymagowan Gardens tomorrow (Monday 22nd November) at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

