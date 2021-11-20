Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 20th November, 2021

BOND, Randal Rankin - 19th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at his own home, 35 Shanreagh Park, Limavady. Much loved husband of Eileen, dear brother of Kenneth, Billy and Gordon. Funeral service in 2nd Limavady Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Sunday) at 2.30pm followed by burial in Balteagh Presbyterian Church burial ground. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CARMICHAEL, Iris - 19th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved wife of Joe, loving mother of Anne and Louise, dear mother in law of Philip and Trevor and devoted grandmother of Niamh, loving aunt of Sabrina, Charlene and Andrea. House strictly private. Funeral leaving her late home tomorrow (Sunday) at 2.00pm for service in Dungiven Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm followed by burial in Dungiven Parish Church Burial ground. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Dungiven Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

COOLEY, Danny - 18th November 2021 - beloved husband of Theresa, loving father of Catherine, Brenda and Annette, much loved grandfather of Danielle, Erin, Bronagh, Gavin and Conall, great-grandfather of Fiadh, husband of the late Marie and dear brother of the late Hugh, Billy, Maureen and Eileen. His remains will be removed from his home, 11 Springham Park, tomorrow (Sunday) at 6.00pm to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CRAWFORD, Glynda - 19th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, 30 Bishops Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of Derek, loving mother of Brent and Judith, dear mother-in-law of Suzie and William, devoted grandmother of Jack, Reuben, Calvin and Harry, beloved daughter of Pamela. House private please, close family and friends Funeral Service in Tamlaghtard Parish Church on Monday at 1.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Tamlaghtard Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

DONAGHEY (née Goode), Jane (Jean) - 19th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Nailors Row, beloved wife of the late Gerald, loving daughter of the late Arthur and Matilda Goode, a dear and loving sister of Billy, Charlie and the late Johnny and Arthur. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral eaving her home, 132 Bishop Street, on Monday, 22nd November, at 12noon to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

GOODE, Arthur (Junior) - 19th November 2021 - at his home 128 Bishop Street. Beloved Husband of Bernadette, loving father of Letitia, Arthur and Paul, much loved grandfather of Bethany, Shannen and Imogen, father-in-law of Darren, Rachel and Aisling, beloved son of the late Arthur and Tillie, dear brother of Billie, Charlie and the Late Johnny and Jean. Junior will be reposing at his late home from 3.00pm today (Saturday). Funeral from his home on Tuesday, 23rd November, at 10.40am to St Columb's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him.

MELLON, Seán - 18th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at his late home 21 Beechwood Avenue, surrounded by all of his loving family. Former teacher and lecturer. Founding member of Na Magha Doire Hurling & Camogie CLG. Beloved husband of the late Maureen, devoted father of Seán, Bernadette, Gerard, Ciarán, Conor and Éadaoin, loving grandfather of Tola, Niamh, Oran, Corey, Bláithín and Caireann. A much loved brother of Tommy, Mary, Bridgeen, Pearse and the late Stephen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Seán's remains will be reposing at his late home, 21 Beechwood Avenue. Remains will leave his late home at 8.20am for 9.00am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral on Monday, 22nd November, 2021. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dílis.

MORROW (née Dowdall), Hilda - 19th November, 2021 - (suddenly), dearly beloved wife of David, 13 Porte Gardens, Knockloughrim, much loved mother of Alvis, Adrian, Richard and Donna, dear mother-in-law of Heather, Rosemary, Audrey and Cathal, also a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of Margaret (Love), Isobel (Bates) and the late Maudie, Roberta, Doreen and Sammy. Funeral from her home on Monday, 22nd November, at 1.30pm for service in Termoneeny Parish Church, Knockloughrim at 2.00pm approx. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her Family and the entire Family Circle.

O'HARA, Dominic - 19th November, 2021 -(peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 101 Slievebuoy Road Claudy, Co Derry. Loving son of the late Molly and Johnny R.I.P., beloved husband of the late Dolores R.I.P., loving father of Aimee and Emmett and partner of Grainne McGurk, much loved brother of Michael, Patricia, Denis, Pauline and the late Siobhan R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence, family time from 10.30pm to 10.30am. Funeral from there tomorrow (Sunday), leaving at 12.30pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving daughter and son, partner, sisters and brothers and the extended family circle.

RABBETT (née Shiels), Cathy - 18th November 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, 131 Elaghmore Park, (formerly of Kildrum Gardens) beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Michael, Patrick, Paul, Jennifer and John, a devoted grandmother, darling daughter of the late Andy and Joan, a dear and loving sister of Maire, Andrew and John and a dear aunt and mother-in-law to Ella. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Sunday) at 11.50am to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

RODGERS, Martin - 18th November 2021 - at his own home surrounded by his loving family, 41 Ringsend Road Limavady. Much loved husband of Lena, loving father of Janine, Clifford, Nola, dear father in law of Neill, Karen, Richard, devoted grandfather of Morgan, Harry, Molly, Lucie, Will and also a dear brother of Nell. Funeral service in Balteagh Parish Church tomorrow (Sunday) at 3.00pm, followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired and cheques payable to the Renal Unit (WHSCT) and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21Aghanloo ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

TONER (née Canning), Kathleen - 18th November 2021 - beloved wife of the late Hugh, 59 Circular Road, Creggan, loving mother of Hugo, Gerard, Cathy, Michael, Stephen, Jim, Eamonn and the late Louise, Roisin and Bobby, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Sally and the late Annie, Mary, Bernadette, Rosie and Michael. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Sunday) at 8.30am for 9.00am Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.