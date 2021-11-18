Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 18th November, 2021

Watt (née Scott), Winifred (Winnie) - 17th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly loved Wife of the late Jimmy, 3 Grove Terrace, Maghera, beloved Mother of John, Karen, Elizabeth and Glynis, a loving Mother-in-Law of Gary and Thomas and a devoted Grandmother of Lisa, Jamie and Aaron. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Maghera Medical Centre and St. Lurach's Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP.
Sinn Féin Councillor, Emma McGinley, has urged parents to have a conversation with their children about Road Safety
Milkman Robert Kincaid, from Culmore, is celebrating delivering milk for Dale Farm for the past 50 years.
