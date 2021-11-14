Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 14th November, 2021

BURKE, Peter (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved partner of Charlene, 64 Catherine Street, Limavady, dear father of Gavin and Gareth and the late Keelan, also a dear grandfather and brother of Rosanna, Josephine and Michelle. Funeral leaving his late home tomorrow (Monday) at 10.00am for Requiem Mass in Ballerin Chapel at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining graveyard. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family. Padre Pio, pray for his soul.



DOHERTY, John (Johnny) - 12th November 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of Rinmore Drive), beloved husband of Catherine, loving father of Johanna, Catherine, Sínead, Áine, Séan, Martin and the late Padraig, devoted grandfather of his 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, loving son of the late George and Mary Ann and a dear brother of Helen, Philomena, Peggy and Paddy and a dear and loving uncle and father-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 48 Osborne Street, tomorrow (Monday 15th. November) at 10:20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to coronavirus health and safety guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, I place all my trust in you.



McCAULEY, Joanne - 13th November 2021, beloved daughter of James and the late Catherine, loving sister of David, Emma and the late Paul and infants James and Mary. Funeral from her home, 71 Prehen Park, on Tuesday at noon for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Queen of the most Holy Rosary, pray for her.