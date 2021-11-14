Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 14th November, 2021

BOOTH (née Campbell), Heather - 12th November 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, 31 Rossbay, Waterside, beloved wife of the late Bill, loving sister of May, Myra, Noel and the late Liam, Eugene, Matt, Sean and Gregory and a much loved aunt. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Funeral Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please.



BURKE, Peter - 13th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved partner of Charlene, 64 Catherine Street, Limavady, dear father of Gavin and Gareth and the late Keelan also a dear Grandfather and Brother of Rosanna, Josephine and Michelle. Funeral leaving his late home tomorrow (Monday) at 10.00am for Requiem Mass in Ballerin Chapel at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining graveyard. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family.



CAMPBELL, Peter - 3rd November 2021, who died suddenly in Doha, Qatar, aged 43 years, beloved son of Susie and the late Pat (Soup) Campbell, loving brother to David, Julieann, Alan, Paul and the late baby Patrick, devoted uncle to Adam, Shannon, Faolán, Saffron, Caoilte, Connla and Sonny and a very good friend to many. Funeral leaving his family home, 93 Moss Park, Galliagh, Derry, tomorrow (Monday), at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations In lieu of flowers, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – a Godsend at this time - at kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com. May Padre Pio intercede for him, and his daddy and friends be waiting for him.



DOHERTY, John (Johnny) - 12th November 2021, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital,(formerly of Rinmore Drive), beloved husband of Catherine, loving father of Johanna, Catherine, Sínead, Áine, Séan, Martin and the late Padraig, devoted grandfather of his 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, loving son of the late George and Mary Ann and a dear brother of Helen, Philomena, Peggy and Paddy and a dear and loving uncle and father-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 48 Osborne Street, tomorrow (Monday) at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to Coronavirus health & safety guidelines.



KELLY (nee Fleming), Annie (Draperstown) - 13th November 2021 - beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Martin, Patrick Joseph, Sean, Colm, Angela (McGuigan), Vincent, Lucy (Greer), Lily (McMullen), Ethna (Devlin) and Gerry, sister of the late Stephen, Jim, Mary, John and Patsy. Funeral from her son Gerry’s home, 22 Derrynoid Lane tomorrow (Monday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Church of the Holy Rosary, Draperstown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.



McCAULEY, Joanne- 13th November 2021 - beloved daughter of James and the late Catherine, loving sister of David, Emma and the late Paul and infants James and Mary. Funeral from her home, 71 Prehen Park, on Tuesday at 12noon for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB.



MILLAR, Alan - 12th November 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, 148 Innisrush Road, Upperlands, dearly beloved husband of the late Sadie, much loved father of Deborah and her partner Paul, Alan and his wife Clare and the late infants Christopher and Ann, a devoted granda of Nicola, William and the late wee Alan and great-granda of Sarah-Leigh and Harvey Alan. All welcome at his daughter Deborah's home, 9 Alexander Park, Upperlands. Funeral from Deborah's home tomorrow (Monday) at 1.30pm to Churchtown Presbyterian Churchyard for a Service of Committal at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to P.B.C., payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.