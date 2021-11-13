Search

13/11/2021

Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 13th November, 2021

Obituaries

Death notices for Donegal for Saturday, October 6

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

DEVINE, Tommy - 12th November 2021 - beloved husband of Sally, 22 Lisdillon Road, Ardmore, loving father of Ursula, Sharon, Patricia and Eugene, much loved grandfather of Katie, Grace, Aimee, Vicki and Aoife, son of the late Paddy and Mary and dear brother of Maureen, Charlie, Patsy, Bridie and Ann. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Sunday) at 1.20pm for 2.00pm Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to Coronavirus restrictions. Face masks must be worn. House private please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL.

 

DOHERTY (née McDonald), Florence Margaret - 10th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Lucille, William, Samuel, Sarah, Gemma and the late James, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to Jayden and Jack. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her brother and sisters and the wider family circle. Funeral leaving her daughter Lucille’s home 111 Fergleen Park today (Saturday) at 1.00p.m. to Ballyoan Cemetery for interment at 1.30p.m. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for immediate family and close friends only.

 

MILLAR, Alan - 12th November 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, 148 Innisrush Road, Upperlands, dearly belovedjusband of the late Sadie, much loved father of Deborah and her partner Paul, Alan and his wife Clare and the late infants Christopher and Ann, a devoted granda of Nicola, William and the late wee Alan and great granda of Sarah-Leigh and Harvey Alan. All welcome at his Daughter Deborah's home, 9 Alexander Park, Upperlands. Funeral arrangements later.

 

MULLEN, Mickey (Garvagh) - 12th November 2021 - (suddenly) late of 14 Millview Gardens, Garvagh, son of the late Rose and brother of Brendan and the late Anthony (Wally). St. Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Funeral Arrangements will be updated as they become available.

 

Ó CAOMHANAIGH, Liam - 9th November 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, 35 Springtown Road, (formerly of 11 Butcher Street), beloved husband of Dolores (Meenan), loving father of Ruaigin, Broinin and Criofann, devoted grandfather of Faelan, Lily and Damhan, a dear and loving son of the late Molly and Paddy loving brother of Terry and the late Cathy, Paddy and Johnny. Funeral service at his home today (Saturday) at 2.00p.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the on going Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family only.

 

ORR, Robert (Robbie) - 11th November 2021 - (peacefully) in Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Dunnalong Road, Magheramason., dearly loved son of the late James and Margaret (Maggie), loving brother of Sadie, John, Isobel and the late Lexie, dear Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral Service tomorrow (Sunday) at 1.30pm in Magheramason Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if wished to Magheramason Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Leslie Hamilton, 12 Keery Park, Magheramason BT47 2TD.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media