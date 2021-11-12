Derry Death Notices - Friday, 12th November, 2021

DOHERTY (née McDonald), Florence Margaret - 10th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Lucille, William, Samuel, Gemma and the late James, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to Jayden and Jack, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters and the wider family circle. Funeral leaving her daughter Lucille’s home 111 Fergleen Park tomorrow (Saturday) at 1.00pm to Ballyoan Cemetery for interment at 1.30pm. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for immediate family and close friends only.



GILLESPIE, Brian Russell (Bud) - 11th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family in his 73rd year), much loved husband of Lis (Lilly), devoted dad of Gary, loving father-in-law of Amanda, adored granda of Molly and Thea, dearest brother of Marion and the late Billy and Arthur. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 1, Brompton Court, Knightsbridge on Sunday, 14th November, at 1.30pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ.



HENDERSON, Alan Joseph – 7th November 2021 - (suddenly) of 29 Dunboyne Park, Eglinton, dearly loved husband of Jane, devoted daddy of Liana, dear son of Arthur and Anne, son-in-law of Alan and Judi and much loved brother of Alison, Gareth and Joanne. Service for family and close friends in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Coleraine on Monday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support or Empower (Vineyard Hope) c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.



LYNCH, John - 11th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, late of 15 Altinure Cottages, Park, Co Derry, beloved husband of the late Annie R.I.P and loving father of Marian, Michael, Eileen, Gerard, Eugene, and Eamon, dear brother of Dan and the late Bridie, Mickey and Packie R.I.P., a much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at family home is for family and close friends. Funeral from his late residence tomorrow (Saturday) leaving at 11.20am for 12noon Requiem Mass in Saint Mary’s Church Altinure, internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Dementia N.I., c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family.



McCLOSKEY, John - 11th November 2021 - loving husband of the late Susan, beloved father of Grainne, Lisa, Sinead, Michelle and John Paul, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home, 29 Hawthorn Drive, Springtown Road, tomorrow (Saturday) at 11.25am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.



McCLOSKEY (née Walker), June - 11th November 2021 - (peacefully) at her daughter’s home, (formerly of 40 Lavery Fold), beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Pauline, Carol, Elizabeth, Rosemary and Joseph, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear and loving sister of Kenneth, Don and the late Billy and Bobby. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry.



McMAHON, Neil Sr - 10th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin hospital, formerly of 92 Glen Rd and former principal of St. Brigid's P.S, Carnhill, beloved husband of the late Chris, devoted father of Neil and Laura, a much loved father-in-law of Candace, loving granda of Tomás and Alannah, a precious friend of Carol, Michael, Karey-Ann and Ciarán, dearest brother of Jean, Anna and the late Seán, Maeve and Frank. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Remains reposing at his late home, 23 Kylemore Park, and will leave his late home at 5.40pm this evening (Friday) to repose overnight in St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Saturday) at 11.00am, burial immediately afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery, Moville. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ.



O’CAOMHANAIGH, Liam - 9th November 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, 35 Springtown Road, (formerly of 11 Butcher Street), beloved husband of Dolores (Meenan), loving father of Ruaigin, Broinin and Criofann, devoted grandfather of Faelan, Lily and Damhan, a dear and loving son of the late Molly and Paddy loving brother of Terry and the late Cathy, Paddy and Johnny. Funeral service at his home tomorrow (Saturday) at 200pm. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Sadly, due to the on going Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family only.



O'DOHERTY, Bernadette - 10th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Edenballymore Lodge Nursing Home, (late of 1 Riverview Terrace), beloved daughter of the late Josephine and John, loving sister of Celine, Gabrielle, Fidelma, Eugene and the late Sean, Cahir and Monica. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Removal leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home today (Friday) at 4.00pm to St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road for Requiem Mass at 10.00am tomorrow (Saturday). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Viewing at Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home from 2.00pm to 4.00pm today (Friday) for anyone wishing to pay their respects to Bernadette. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.



O’NEILL (nee McKeever), Rita (Ballymaguigan) - 10th November 2021 - beloved wife of the late Jimmy and loving mother of Hugh, Jim and Annette, daughter of the late Francis and Annie and dear sister of Jim, Bella, Eddie, Sr. Bridie and the late Sean, Mary, Dennis and Frank. Funeral from her home 242 Shore Road today (Friday) at 1.30pm for 2.00pm. Requiem Mass in Church of St. Trea Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, son in law Charlie, daughter in law Elizabeth, grandchildren Annie, Sarah, Charlotte, Jamie, brothers, sisters nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private, the funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.



SMYTH (née Mc Cormack), Sheila - 10th November 2021 - at Edgewater Nursing Home, Newbuildings, of 5 The Hawthorns, Buncrana Road, Derry, and formerly of Sixty Acres, Ballindrait, Lifford, beloved wife of the late Brendan, much loved mother of Ryan, mother-in-law of Angela, dearly loved grandmother of Eli and Jonah and sister of the late Margaret, Noreen, Gracie, Rosaleen, Conal, John and Hughie. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Pennyburn at 11.00a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family only please.



WILSON, James - 10th November 2021 - (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, beloved husband of Rita, loving father of Teresa, Ian, Peter, Stephen and Linda, a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 167 Elaghmore Park tomorrow (Saturday) at 11.50am to St. Patrick’s Church Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.