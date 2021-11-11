Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 11th November, 2021

BRADLEY, Karl - 6th November 2021 - beloved fiancée of Bronagh, loving father of Sé, Karl and Tom, devoted son of Danny and Brenda, dear brother of Jenny and Ben, grandson of Margaret Sweeney and Rose Bradley and a much loved nephew, cousin and friend. Funeral from the family home, 29 Temple Park, today (Thursday) at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Brigid's Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HASSAN, Matthew (Matha) - 9th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Maureen, R.I.P. loving father of Matthew, Anthony, Michael, Damian, and Ryan, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of Kathleen, and the late Ruby, Agnes, Hugh, Patrick, Willie-John, and Michael R.I.P. House strictly family only please. Funeral from his home: 61 Josephine Avenue Limavady today (Thursday) at 9.35am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Irish Green Street followed by interment in St Aidan’s Cemetery Magilligan.

KERLIN, Andy - 9th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Waterside Hospital, late of 89a Carnanreagh Road, Craigbane, Claudy, Co Derry, beloved son of the late Ellen and Willie R.I.P., loving father of Clare and Andrea, dear grandfather of Roma and Stevie, much loved brother of Mary, James, Patrick, Anne and Helen. Reposing from his late residence. Family time from 9pm to 12 noon. Funeral from his late residence tomorrow (Friday0, leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, sisters, brothers, nieces , nephews and the extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

McIVOR (nee McPeake) (Bellaghy), Kathleen Bernadette (Bernie) - 10th November 2021 - beloved wife of the late Peter and loving mother Thomas, Kathleen McCrystal, Olivia Moore, Anne McErlain and Frances Worthington, dear sister of Annie Chamber Brigid Toal, Joe and the late Dan, Pat, Tim, Eileen Bradley, Dick, Bill and Mary McIvor. Funeral from her home 52 William Street tomorrow (Friday0 at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

O’Hara (née Lafferty) Margaret (Rita) - 9th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Johnny R.I.P., loving mother of Brian, Mary Kathleen, Margaret, Shona, Sheena, Colin, Colleen, Katrina, John and Paul, a much loved grandmother and great grandmother, dear sister of Barney, Jackie, Harold, Damien, and the late wee Alec, Jim, Alec and May R.I.P. Sadly due to ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is for family and close friends. Funeral from her late residence, 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, tomorrow (Friday) leaving at 1.15pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Foreglen, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

TACEY, Garth William Henry - 9th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, dearly beloved husband of Anne, much loved dad of Lee, Graeme and Paul, loving brother of Winston, Rodney and Carol. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 19, Curlew Way, Clooney tomorrow (Friday) at 12.00noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.