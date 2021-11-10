Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 10th November, 2021

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, June 5
CHURCH, Gilbert – 8th November 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, 31 Sperrin View, Magherafelt, dearly beloved husband of Sybil, much loved father of Gary, Alan and the late Gordon, dear father-in-law of Sandra, loving grandfather of Hannan and Cathy and dearest brother of Dorothy, Greta and David and the late Mary, Andy and Robin. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP today (Wednesday, 10th November) from 7:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral service in Garvin’s Funeral Home tomorrow (Thursday 11th November) at 2:00pm, followed by burial in St. Swithin’s Parish Churchyard, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Parkinson’s NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Lovingly remembered by his family and entire family circle
GALLAGHER, John - 9th November 2021, beloved son of the late John and Margaret, 1 Tullymore Road, Curryneirin, loving brother of Bernadette, Eamon and the late Rosaleen, Margaret, Eileen and William and a much loved uncle. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
