Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 9th November, 2021

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, June 5
BRADLEY, Karl - 6th November 2021, beloved fiancée of Bronagh, loving father of Sé, Karl and Tom, devoted son of Danny and Brenda, dear brother of Jenny and Ben, grandson of Margaret Sweeney and Rose Bradley and a much loved nephew, cousin and friend. Funeral arrangements later
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
McCOOL, Jean (née McGrath) - 8th November 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 29 Greenwalk, beloved wife of the late Johnny, loving mother of Jean, Martin, Bonnie, Patrick, Christopher, Brian, Mary, Damian, Kieran, Deirdre and the late Sean, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear and loving sister to all the deceased members of the McGrath family. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Wednesday 10th November) at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.
Mark H Durkan: "People are waiting in anguish and for many this will be their final chance at receiving IVF treatment. They cannot afford to wait any longer."
Colum Eastwood: "The Tories care little about what’s happening in the North, as long as they get to live out their Brexit fantasies they are happy for this place to be treated as collateral damage"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.