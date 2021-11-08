Derry Death Notices - Monday, 8th November, 2021

BUTCHER, Paul - 6th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, (7 Temple Park, Castlerock), dearly loved husband of Andrea, loving father of Zachary, Joshua and Fabrice, grandson of May and a loving son, brother, son-in-law and brother-in-law. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.15am to St. Aidan’s Church, Magilligan for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to Northlands Centre c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Padre Pio Pray for Him.

DONNELLY (née McDonnell), Magdalen - 6th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Care Home, Strabane, (late of 10 Rockfield and former teacher at Longtower Primary School), beloved mother of Gráinne, Conor and Brendan, loving grandmother of Rachel, Jonathan, Sarah, Paulien, Molly, Lucy, Seth and the late Úna Grace and a dear and loving sister of Flora, Oliver and the late Gerry. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home today (Monday) at 6.40pm to St. Columba’s, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am tomorrow (Tuesday). Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. Viewing from 4.00pm until 6.40pm today (Monday) at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, 31 William Street, for those wishing to pay their respects to Magdalen.

HASSON (née Cassidy), Frances - 5th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Owen Mor Care Home, beloved wife of Martin, loving mother of Eva and Christopher, devoted grandmother to Chloe, mother-in-law to Jonathon, dear sister of Danny and late John and Anne, dearly loved and sadly missed by her aunt Frances and the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 9 Churchwood, Muff today (Monday) at 10.50am to Sacred Heart Church, Muff for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

HILLEN (née Moran), Margaret - 6th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Charlie, loving mother of Therese, Charles and Daniel, devoted grandmother of Charlie Rose, Amy and Eoghan, a dear and loving sister, aunt and mother-in-law. Funeral leaving her home, 9 Celandine Court tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.20am to the Immaculate Conception Church, Trench Road for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.



HURL (nee Roone), Anne (Newbridge) - 6th November 2021 - (peacefully) at The Mater Hospital, Belfast, beloved wife of the late Tom, formerly Newington Avenue Belfast and loving sister of Shane and the late Pauline. Requiem Mass in Church of St Trea, Newbridge tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11.00am, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by the Rooney and Hurl family circles. Covid restrictions in place. All enquiries to: McCusker Bros. Funeral Directors, Magherafelt.

LONG, Anna - 7th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Rushall Nursing Home, late of Terrydoo Road, Limavady, much loved mother of Joanne, mother-in-law of Ronald, devoted grandmother of Corey and Joel. Funeral service in First Limavady Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12noon followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 1.00pm. House strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

MacDONNELL (née Chambers), Dorset Mary - 6th November 2021 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, beloved wife of the late Maxwell, Widgon Lodge, Ballymacran, Myroe, Limavady, loving mother of Maxine and Iain, dear sister of Will and Jennifer, sister-in-law of Rita, Tony and Noel and a much loved aunt. House and funeral private please. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the RSPB, Belvoir Park Forest, Belfast, BT8 7QT.

PATTERSON (née Faulkner), Kathleen – 6th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in her 91st year, dearly beloved wife of the late Rowley, 8 Rockbrook Road, Ballyronan, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Keith, Derek, Linda, Alan and Victor, loving mother-in-law of Valerie, Lorna, Robert, Elaine and Alison, also a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of Walter, Benny and the late Pearly, Lowry, Bobby and Willie. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP this evening (Monday), from 7.00pm - 9.00pm. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.15pm for service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Calvary Free Presbyterian Youth Fellowship and NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Sadly missed and always loved by her Children and their Families.