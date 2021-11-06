Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 6th November, 2021

CORR, Christopher, (Chrissy) – 1st November 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, Main Street, Castledawson, much loved son of Elaine and Terry, loving brother of Gar, Darren, Adam, Matthew and Jazzy, dearly loved grandson of Katie and the late Peter Paul and Christine and David (Young) and also a dear nephew and cousin. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP this evening (Saturday, from 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral cortége leaving Garvin’s Funeral Home tomorrow (Sunday) at 12.15pm, for Service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie Nursing, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service, (Donations A/c). Always loved and remembered by his mum, dad, brothers, sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, his dogs Coco, Kash, Reggie, Luna, Kiara and Ronnie and his many friends.



DICK, Robert - 4th November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family), late of 10, Gortin Manor, Newbuildings, much loved husband of Caroline, devoted dad of Gemma, Graham and David, loving son of Lesley and Craig, dear son-in-law of Annette and the late Will, precious brother of Marcus. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.



McDONAGH (née McCafferty), Bernadette - 5th November 2021 - (peacefully) at home in the care of her loving family, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Shauna, Paul and Christopher, much loved grandmother of Nicole, Cian and Cara-Jay and dear sister of Bridget, Angela, Liam and the late Barry, Ann and Sheila. Funeral from her home, 1 Glenside Park, on Monday at 10.25am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.





MILLAR (née Hargan), Kathleen - 5th November 2021 - (peacefully) at home, 48 Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings, beloved partner of Davy Campbell, loving mother of Brendan, Robert, Stephen, Kelly (Kincaid), Leonie and the late baby John-Paul, much loved mother-in-law of Gareth, Connor and Una, devoted granny of Daniel, Jordan, Joseph, Beth, Sarah, Lara, Finn, Oran and Harper and dear sister of Mairead, Yvonne and the late Maura and Pauline. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 10.00am for 10.30am Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Oratory, Newbuildings. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE or Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AL.





NICELL, Patrick Joseph - 5th November 2021 - (peacefully) at his home, 543 Carnhill, beloved husband of the late Bridie, loving father of Monica, Paul, Lisa, Denise, Maura and Patrick, a devoted grandfather to Laura, Ciarán, Thomas, Shea, Caitlyn, Callum, Aaron, Jemma, Jessica, Jason, Conor and Michael and great-grandfather and brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home on Monday, 8th November, at 10.20am to Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.





WILKINSON, Malachy (Ballinderry) - 4th November 2021 - beloved husband of Ella and loving father of James, Martina Nugent, Geraldine Young, Mary Ellen McGuckin and Kathleen, loving grandfather of Eamon, Kieran, Chloe, Lewis, Ella-Rose and Dylan and great grandfather of Céala and Éireann, son of the late Jim and Ellen and dear brother of the late Kay Moran and Evelyn Bradley. Funeral from his home, 55 Ballygillen Road, Ballinderry, Cookstown BT80 0AS today (Saturday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick, Ballinderry, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law Patrick, Anthony, Gregory, Brendan, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle. House and Funeral Strictly Private, immediate family only, no exceptions.