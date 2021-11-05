Derry Death Notices - Friday, 5th November, 2021

DOHERTY, Grace (nee Harkin) - 2nd November 2021 - (suddenly) of Greenhaw Terrace, formerly of Grainan Drive., dearly beloved wife of the late Willie, a loving mother of Willie, Pat, Desi, Anne, Deirdre, Edel, Paul, Adrian and the late Micky, a much-loved mother-in law, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Mass will take place at 11.00 am tomorrow (Saturday) in Steelstown Chapel followed by burial in St. Marys Burial Ground Muff. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Marie Curie Cancer Care, C/O Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road , Londonderry, BT47 2NL. House Strictly Private in Line with Covid Restrictions. Will be sadly missed by her entire Family Circle and Friends. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors.

O’NEILL, May (née Mullan) (Jack) - 3rd November 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, late of 439 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry, beloved wife of the late Paddy R.I.P., loving mother of Goretti, Gerry, Patricia, Dolores , Kieran, Seamus, Declan, Cahir, Mary-Jo, and the late Sean R.I.P and infants John and Mairead R.I.P., dear sister of Bridie, Susan, Teresa, Margaret, George and the late James and Gerry R.I.P., a loving grandmother & great grandmother. Reposing in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven. Requiem Mass today (Friday) at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

PARKHOUSE, Michael- 4th November 2021 - beloved husband of the late Myra, 5 Gweebarra Park, Foyle Springs, loving father of David, Corinna and Michael Jnr and much loved grandfather of Brendan. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Friday) at 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral from there tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.25am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

ROBINSON, Heather Anne Robertson - 23rd Ocrober, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin hospital, of Limavady, (formerly Leith, Edinburgh), beloved wife of Alex, loving mother of Angus and Lindsay and much loved grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and great aunt. Heather will be fondly remembered by the many children she taught. Cremation will take place at City of Belfast Crematorium on Friday, 19th November, at 11.20am. Owing to the current situation, attendance will be restricted to family and friends only. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to the Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke Association, c/o Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady, BT49 0HE or online at nichs.org.uk in the name of Heather Anne Robinson.

ROBINSON, Margaret Valerie (nee Allen) - 3rd November, 2021 - (peacefully) at her home 70, Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings (in the tender loving care of her family in her 77th year) much loved partner of Dessie, devoted mum of Ashley, Aiden, Karen and Christopher, loving mother-in-law of Wendy, Jacqueline, Desmond and Stephanie, adored granny of Yasmine, Amber, Elle, Brooklyn and Harvey, precious sister of Heather, twin sister Gina and Dessie. Funeral leaving her late home tomorrow (Saturday) at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Dunnalong Parish Church at 1.00pm burial afterwards in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s N. I. or Marie Curie Nurses, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ