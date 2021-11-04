Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 4th November, 2021

BUCHANAN, William Joseph ( Billy ) - 2nd November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family in his 68th year, dearly beloved husband of Priscilla, much loved dad of Jack, dearest brother of Jimmy, Ken, David, Jean, Linda and Jacqueline. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 156, Lisnarragh Road, Donemana tomorrow (Friday) at 12.00noon. followed by burial Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Chest Heart & Stroke c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Doherty (née Douglas), Jean - 3rd November 2021 - (peacefully) at her home 5 Duncrun Road, Bellarena, beloved wife of the late John R.I.P., loving mother of Tony, Bernadette, Geraldine, Helena, Kieron, Thomas, Majella and the late Sean R.I.P., a dear mother-in-law and devoted granny and great-granny, much loved sister of Mabel, Eileen, Mary, and the late Willie R.I.P. sister in law of Ray. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and close friends only. Strictly immediate family only from 10.00pm to 10.00am please. Funeral will leave from her home on Saturday, 6th November, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Aidan’s Church Magilligan followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to St Aidan’s Church Duncrun Road, Magilligan BT49 0JD.

HEGARTY (née McHugh), Anne - 3rd November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 42 Clonliffe Park, Culmore, Derry, beloved wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mother of Joanne, respected mother-in-law of Paul and loving grandmother of Beth, Luke and Mark. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family circle and her many friends and neighbours. House strictly private please. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, today (Thursday) from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Diabetes UK Northern Ireland First Floor, Suite 1 Lisburn Square House, 10 Haslems Lane, Lisburn, BT28 1TW.

McCLOSKEY, Seamus (Gwee) - 17th January 2020 - late of Kilcock and formerly Dungiven, loving son of the late Gerald and Kathleen McCloskey R.I.P., beloved father of Fiona, Noleen, Peter, Seamus and Yvonne. Sadly missed by Sheila and their grandchildren, daughter-in-law Anna, son-in-law Nic, loving brother of Margaret, Gearld , Martin, Marie, Alice, Angela and the late Josephine, Peter and Roisin R.I.P. Interment of Seamus’s ash‘s will take place on Saturday, 6th November at 11.00am in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven cemetery. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.

MERCER (née Collins), Graínne - 1st November 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of Donal Casey Court), beloved mother of Sarah, loving grandmother of Ruby, darling daughter of the late Jack and Margaret, dear and loving sister of the late Jack, Eddie, Alice and Myrra and aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family only. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

O'NEILL (née Mullan (Jack), May - 3rd November 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, late of 439 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry, beloved wife of the late Paddy R.I.P, loving mother of Goretti, Gerry, Patricia, Dolores , Kieran, Seamus, Declan, Cahir, Mary-Jo, and the late Sean R.I.P and infants John and Mairead R.I.P, dear sister of Bridie, Susan, Teresa, Margaret, George and the late James and Gerry R.I.P., a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ), viewing from 2.00pm to 8.00 pm today (Thursday). Leaving the funeral Home at 8.00pm this evening to repose in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family.

WILSON (née McEleney), Frances - 2nd November 2021 - Desertmartin and formerly of Malin and Carndonagh, (peacefully) at Antrim Area hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim and devoted mother of Michael, Caroline O’Doherty, Paschal and Nuala Donnelly, dear daughter of the late Patrick and Frances and loving sister of Elizabeth and the late Bridget, Sarah, Kathleen, Willie-John, Patrick Joseph and Mary Teresa, a Loving grandmother to all her grandchildren. 14 Draperstown Rd, BT45 5NB. Funeral cortége walking from her home today (Thursday) at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Coolcalm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus, the wake and funeral are strictly immediate family only. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted her sorrowing sons, daughters, sister, sons in law James and Peter, daughter in law Bernadette, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and family circle.