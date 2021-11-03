Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 3rd November, 2021

CORR, Christopher (Chrissy) – 1st November, 2021 - (suddenly), at his home, Main Street, Castledawson, much loved son of Elaine and Terry, loving brother of Gar, Darren, Adam, Matthew and Jazzy, dearly loved grandson of Katie and the late Peter Paul and Christine and David (Young) and also a dear nephew and cousin. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie Nursing, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his Mum, Dad, Brothers, Sister, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, his many Friends and his dogs.

CRAWFORD, James Ronald - 2nd November, 2021 - (peacefully) at home, (formerly of Woodburn Park), dearly beloved husband of Eileen, a loving father of Julie, Sharon, Nigel and the late Shirley, a much loved brother and brother in law, and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. A Funeral Service will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.00am in Adair and Neely Funeral Home 10-12 Foyle Road, followed by Burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Will be sadly missed by his entire Family circle and Friends.

LOUGHREY, Gary - 30th October, 2021 - (suddenly) at his home (formerly of 49 Cable Street, Derry), beloved son of James and the late Ann, brother of Pauline, Robert and Sharon, husband of Mairead, father of Rachel, Kasey and Hannah. Funeral leaving his sister’s home, 3 Ardgrange at 10.20am tomorrow (Thursday) to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Dementia Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6DN. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

MOODY, Samantha Jane - 1st November, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved daughter of Margaret, Step Daughter or Ray and sister of Raymond and Russell. Funeral service in her late home 66 Anderson Crescent, Limavady tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.30am followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 12.30pm. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

THOMPSON, Edmund (Ted) - 2nd November, 2021 - (peacefully0 at Ardlough Care Home and formerly of Cloverhill Avenue, Drumahoe, loving father of Andrew, Darren and Jennifer and much loved grandfather of Andrew, Caolan, Daniel, Ethan and Ronan. A committal service will take place in Altnagelvin Cemetery today (Wednesday) at 12.30 pm.

WILSON (née née McEleney), Frances - 2nd November, 2021 - Desertmartin and formerly of Malin and Carndonagh - (peacefully) at Antrim Area hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim and devoted mother of Michael, Caroline O’Doherty, Paschal and Nuala Donnelly, dear daughter of the late Patrick and Frances and loving sister of Elizabeth and the late Bridget, Sarah, Kathleen, Willie-John, Patrick Joseph and Mary Teresa, a loving grandmother to all her grandchildren. 14 Draperstown Rd, BT45 5NB. Funeral arrangements later. Sadly due to the ongoing Corona virus, the wake and funeral are strictly immediate family only. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted her sorrowing sons, daughters, sister, sons in law James and Peter, daughter in law Bernadette, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and family circle.