Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021

McBride (née nee Conway), Annie - 1st November 2021 (Draperstown) - (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family Annie. Dearly beloved wife of the late Joseph and much loved mother of Michael, Patrick, Joseph, James, John, Mark and the late Brendan R.I.P. Funeral from her home 71 Cavanreagh Road on Thursday for 12.00 noon Mass in St. Columba’s Church Straw. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Pio Pray for her. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing son’s, daughter’s-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her sister Teresa Deehan (Magherafelt), her sister in law Agnes Conway, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Covid restrictions apply.

McDAID, Pat (Arkle) - 30th October 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving father of Donna, Patrick, Noella, Marcella, Raymond, Patricia, Deirdre and the late Daniel, dear brother of Rita, Betty and Benny. Funeral from his daughters home 25 Beechwood Avenue tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.30am to St Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. House private for family members from 9.00pm - 10.00am.

McMONAGLE, John (Duncan) - 31st October 2021 - 39 Windyhill Road, Limavady (formerly of Greerstown), (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved husband of the late Joan, loving father of John and Ruth, dear father in law of Stephen, devoted grandfather of Bethany, Gabriella, Imogen, Isabelle, dear brother of Elizabeth and Anna. House strictly private (close friends and family). Funeral service will be held in his late home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1pm followed by graveside service in Limavady Reformed Presbyterian Church at 1.45pm (all welcome please follow, current covid guidelines). Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Diabetes UK and forward to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

PATTON, Shaun Gerald - 30th October, 2021 - (suddenly) at his home 19, Corrody Road, Waterside in his 61st year, dearest father of Darryl and William, loving brother of Charles, George, Selina and Cheryl, a dear uncle and great-uncle. Service of Thanksgiving in his sister Selina home 88, Milltown View, Drumahoe on Thursday, 4th November, at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Medical Surgical Fund (Royal Victoria Hospital) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

ROBERTSON (née Wood), Heather Anne - of Limavady, (formerly Leith, Edinburgh), (peacefully) at Altnagelvin hospital on 23rd October 2021, beloved wife of Alex, loving mother of Angus and Lindsay and much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt. Heather will be fondly remembered by the many children she taught. Cremation will take place at City of Belfast Crematorium on Friday, 5th November, at 11.20am. Owing to the current situation, attendance will be restricted to family and friends only. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to the Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke Association, c/o Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE or online at nichs.org.uk in the name of Heather Anne Robertson.