Derry Death Notices - Monday, 1st November, 2021

CASSIDY, John Francis - 29th October 2021, 40 Lime Road, Killywill, Greysteel, loving father of Johanna, Francis and Michael, adored granda of Ciara, Cathal, Grace and Niamh, much loved father-in-law of Steve, Eimear and Roisin, former husband of Teresa, beloved only son of the late Johnny and Brigid (Tullyverry) and dear brother of Mavis, Bridie, Betty and Agatha. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews and wider family circle. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Trócaire Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for him. St Brigid, intercede for him.
O'HALLORAN, Anne - 31st October 2021, beloved wife of Gerry, loving mother of Dominic and Katiemarie, mother-in-law of Ciaran, much loved daughter of Marie and the late Michael, dear sister of Michael and Cathy, auntie to Cormick, Danny and Jonathan, sister-in-law of Paula and a much loved great-aunt. Funeral from her home, 93 Fergleen Park, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12 o’clock for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
