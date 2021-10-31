Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 31st October, 2021

CASSIDY, John Francis - 29th October 2021, 40 Lime Road, Killywill, Greysteel, loving father of Johanna, Francis and Michael, adored granda of Ciara, Cathal, Grace and Niamh, much loved father-in-law of Steve, Eimear and Roisin, former husband of Teresa, beloved only son of the late Johnny and Brigid (Tullyverry) and dear brother of Mavis, Bridie, Betty and Agatha. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews and wider family circle. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Trócaire. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for him. St Brigid intercede for him.
McFADDEN, Jean (née Coogan) - 29th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family (formerly of 85 Moyola Drive), beloved wife of the late Johnny, loving mother of Briege, Donna, Marie, Carla and the late Jim and baby KerryLynn, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, a loving daughter of the late Molly and Jackie Coogan, a dear and loving sister of Tommy, Rose, Marie and the late Jimmy and Don, and beloved mother-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 83A Drumleck Drive at 10:20am on Tuesday 2nd November to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. House private from 11:00pm each night. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.
