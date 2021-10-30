Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 30th October, 2021

KELLY, Margaret (née McEnroe) - 29th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of 76 Beechwood Avenue), beloved wife of John, loving mother of John, Michael, Emmett, Mark, Niall and Martin, devoted grandmother to Sean, Ruari, Mollie, Luke, Aedan, Nathan, Ava, Thomas and Eve, dear mother-in-law of Deirdre, Adelle, Caitlin and Sinead, darling daughter of the late John and Jane, sister of Ann and the late, John and Ronnie. Funeral leaving her home, 7 Westway, on Monday 1st November at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

LOGUE, Bernard (Barney) - 28th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Ethel, loving father of Jill, Paul, Martina, Sandra, Sinead and the late Michelle, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, dear and loving brother of Kathleen and the late Pat, Willie, John Anthony, Jackie, Eileen, Mary Josie, Philomena and Francis. Funeral leaving his home, 238 Carnhill on Monday 1st November at 12:20pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 1:00pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McGONIGLE, Pearse – 29th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May he rest in peace. Late of 23 Hass Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved son of Jean and Mickey, loving partner of Teresa and dearly loved by Eimear., Dear brother of Siobhan, Michael, Damien, Brenda, Geoffrey Ciara, Seoirse and the late infant Emmett (RIP). Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven) today (Saturday 30th October 3.00pm to 6.00pm.. Leaving the funeral home at 6.00pm to repose at his parents home, 23 Hass Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is strictly private. Funeral from his parents residence on Monday, 1st November leaving at 10.10am for 11.00 amRequiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. No flowers please and donations, if desired, in lieu to Altnagelvin I.C.U WHSCT, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family and the wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for him.



McLAUGHLIN, Anna - 28th October 2021 (peacefully) at Edenballymore Lodge Nursing Home, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Bridget McLaughlin, loving sister of Vera, Patricia and the late Jimmy, Joe, Johnny, Rose, Mary, Dan, Nellie, Con, Bridie and Kathleen. Funeral leaving her home, 45 Argyle Street at 10:20am on Monday 1st November to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Wake will commence at her home from 3:00pm today (Saturday 30th October).



