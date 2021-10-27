Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 27th October, 2021

DEANE, Liam - 25th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Joan, loving father of Frank, Joseph, Siobhan, Clare, Ciara, Emmett, Connall and Eoghan, a dear and loving grandfather, dear brother to Eamonn, Una, Deirdre and the late Gerry, Eilis and Seamus. Funeral leaving his home, 73 Glen Road tomorrow (Thursday 28th October) at 10:20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.



JACKSON, Joan (nee Campbell) - 25th October 2021 (eacefully) at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by her loving family in her 86th year), dearly beloved wife of James (Jim), devoted mum of Richard and Robert, loving mother-in-law of Shauna and Samantha, adored grandmother of Callum, Rory and Sophie, dearest sister of the late Daphne. House strictly private. Funeral leaving her late home ,12 Church Road, Altnagelvin tomorrow (Thursday 28th October) at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in St. Peter's Church at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McELHINNEY, Martha (Tillie), nee Woods - 26th October 2021 (peacefully) at Owen Mor Care Centre. May she rest in peace. Late of 25 Garvagh Road, Dungiven, Co Derry Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mac) RIP, loving mother of the Margaret, Edward (Eddie), Michael and the late Anthony RIP and a much loved mother in law of Anne, Nora and the late Celestine RIP, dear sister of Kathleen and the late May, Annie, Sammy, Gertie , Rosella, Alec, Emmett, Rolly, and Philomena RIP, a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Reposing at her daughter Margaret Mullin’s home 18 Ard Cairn, Dungiven. Sadly, due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family only. Funeral from her daughters residence tomorrow (Thursday 28th of October), leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for her.