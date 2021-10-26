Search

26/10/2021

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 26th October, 201

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

GORMLEY, JoJo (née Kelly) - 24th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Dunmore Gardens), beloved wife of the late Charlie, loving mother of Calvin, Cesca and Charlene, a devoted grandmother, darling daughter of the late John and Kathleen Kelly, and a dear and loving sister and aunt and mother-in-law to Brian and Jonny. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 5 Drumleck Drive, tomorrow (Wednesday 27th October) at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

SELFRIDGE, Norman - 24th October 2021 (peacefully) at the Mid Ulster Hospital, dearly loved husband of Lorna, Mullagh Road, Maghera, much loved father of Alex, Gladys-Jane, Michele and Norman-James, a dear father-in-law of Tanya, Carla, Conor and Melissa, devoted grandfather of Caitlin, Kay-leigh, Jake, Charlie, Tommy, Nuala and Clare and a dear brother. Funeral from his son Alex’s home, 100 Mullagh Road, Maghera tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12.30pm to St. Lurach’s Parish Church for service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

SMYTH, Angeline (Yvonne), nee Leslie - 24th October 2021. (peacefully) at her home, 9 Henderson Park, Maydown (surrounded by her loving family in her 78th year), dearly beloved wife of Robert (Robbie), devoted mum of Gail and the late Gary, loving mother-in-law of John, adored grandmother of Gary-Lee, Brandon, Graham, Amy and Sarah, a cherished great-grandmother, dearest sister of Alastair, Anne and Louise. House strictly private. Funeral leaving her late home today (Tuesday 26th October 2021) at 2.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Gortnessy Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Gortnessy Presbyterian Church, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

 

