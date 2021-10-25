Search

25/10/2021

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 25th October, 2021

FULTON, Raymond - 24th October 2021 (peacefully) in the care of his loving family, 22 Killyneese Road, Castledawson, dearly loved and devoted husband of Jean, precious dad of Ashley, much loved brother of Henry, Herbie and the late Jack, Beth, David and Eileen and a dear brother-in-law of Lily, Ernie and June (Bowman). House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP, tomorrow (Tuesday) evening from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. Funeral from his home on Wednesday, 27th October, at 1:30pm for service in Castledawson Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm approximately, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie Nursing and NI Hospice, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Always loved and remembered by his wife, son, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and the wider family circle.


O'KANE, Thomas (Tommy) - 23rd October 2021, beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary, loving brother of Patsy, Mary and the late Margaret, brother-in-law of Sylvia and Liam and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral from his home, 38 Larch Road, Glack, tomorrow (Tuesday at 9.25am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

SPENCE, Mary Anne (nee Lynch) - 24th October 2021 (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Care Home, Strabane (formerly of Dunseverick Park, Altnagelvin), dearly beloved wife of the late Noel, dear sister of the late Bertie, Jim, David and Tommy, a much loved sister-in-law, cherished aunt and great-aunt. Funeral leaving her nephew Stephen's home 25, Hazelbank Road, Drumahoe on Wednesday 27th October at 10.00am for a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Clooney Hall Methodist Church at 10.30am, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Melmount Manor Care Home, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ.

