Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 24th October, 2021

DEVINE, Mary (née Harkin) - 22nd October 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 15 Malin Gardens, beloved wife of the late Teddy, loving mother of Jeannie and Willie, devoted grandmother of Jonathan and Rebecca, a dear sister of the late Bridie, Willie, Winnie and Paddy, and sister-in-law of the late Brenda, Nan, Johnny and Charlie and a dear and loving mother-in-law to George and aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Monday 25th October) at 10:50am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private from 10:00pm to 10:00am. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.



McLAUGHLIN, Mary (née Divin) - 23rd October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Jimmy, Veronica, Benny, Pauline, Mary, John, Majella, Peter and the late Eileen, a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law, dear daughter of the late Florence and James, loving sister of Peter, Johnny, Roy, Neil, Ned, Wesley, Raymond and the late Willie. Funeral leaving her home, 1 Tutor Close tomorrow (Monday 25th October) at 10:20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private from 10:00pm to 10:00am. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.



O'DOHERTY, Eamon James - 18th October 2021 (peacefully) in Great Yarmouth, England and formerly of Lone Moor Road, Derry, loving father of Julie, Eamon, Kerry, Marie, Siobhan, a much loved grandfather and dear brother to Andy, Josephine, George, Colum, Vincent and Martin. Eamon's remains will be removed from W J O'Brien and Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton at 6.30 pm today (Sunday) to St Columba's Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.