Search

23/10/2021

Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 23rd October, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Derry Now

BROWN, Janice (née Atkinson) – 22nd October 2021 (peacefully) after a short illness at the Royal Victoria Hospital, 12 Loughinsholin Park, Castledawson, dearly beloved wife of Arnold, much loved mother of Stephen and his partner Phoenix and a loving sister of Edith (Lees), Wesley, Mervyn and the late Philip, Lorna (Martin) and Keith.  House strictly private. Funeral from Garvin's Funeral Home tomorrow (Sunday) at 2:15pm, for service in Castledawson Presbyterian Church at 3:00pm approximately, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie Nursing, payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered and will be ever so sadly missed. 

DEERY, Thomas (Neil) - 22nd October 2021,. beloved son of the late Jimmy and Jean, Cromore Gardens, Creggan, husband of Kathleen, loving father of Mary, Emmett, Tori, James and the late Daniel and dear brother of Celine, Bridie and the late Jimmy, Sean, Bernard and Charles. Funeral from his sister’s home, 87 Magowan Park, on Monday at 9.30am for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HARVEY, Mark - 20th October 2021 at his home, Emerson Street. Dearly beloved partner of Susan. A much loved son of the late Robin and Gloria and a dear brother of Nicola. A loving father of Ryan and Rio. Funeral Service at Ballyoan Cemetery on Monday 25th October 2021 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, made payable to Macmillan Nurses, WH&SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, BT47 6SB. Deeply regretted by his loving family, friends and ex-wife Louise.

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media