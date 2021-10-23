Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 23rd October, 2021

BROWN, Janice (née Atkinson) – 22nd October 2021 (peacefully) after a short illness at the Royal Victoria Hospital, 12 Loughinsholin Park, Castledawson, dearly beloved wife of Arnold, much loved mother of Stephen and his partner Phoenix and a loving sister of Edith (Lees), Wesley, Mervyn and the late Philip, Lorna (Martin) and Keith. House strictly private. Funeral from Garvin's Funeral Home tomorrow (Sunday) at 2:15pm, for service in Castledawson Presbyterian Church at 3:00pm approximately, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie Nursing, payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered and will be ever so sadly missed.
DEERY, Thomas (Neil) - 22nd October 2021,. beloved son of the late Jimmy and Jean, Cromore Gardens, Creggan, husband of Kathleen, loving father of Mary, Emmett, Tori, James and the late Daniel and dear brother of Celine, Bridie and the late Jimmy, Sean, Bernard and Charles. Funeral from his sister’s home, 87 Magowan Park, on Monday at 9.30am for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
HARVEY, Mark - 20th October 2021 at his home, Emerson Street. Dearly beloved partner of Susan. A much loved son of the late Robin and Gloria and a dear brother of Nicola. A loving father of Ryan and Rio. Funeral Service at Ballyoan Cemetery on Monday 25th October 2021 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, made payable to Macmillan Nurses, WH&SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, BT47 6SB. Deeply regretted by his loving family, friends and ex-wife Louise.
Cllr Maeve O'Neill: "We have shared in the alarm and outrage at reports of young women's drinks being spiked in Derry."
Cllr Shaun Harkin said that Capita "should be ashamed to be lifting profits following the devastating Public Service Ombudsman report"
